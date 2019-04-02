Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shelves bare at both Coles and Woolworths with Mars Petcare products missing.
Shelves bare at both Coles and Woolworths with Mars Petcare products missing. Toni Benson-Rogan
Pets & Animals

SHORTAGE: Pet owners concerned with bare shelves

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
2nd Apr 2019 1:46 PM | Updated: 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PET owners across Australia are struggling to buy multiple brands of pet food from major supermarkets, with confirmed reports of a supply shortage.

Multiple Woolworths and Coles stores are either close to or completely out of stock of multiple brands of dry and wet pet food from brands under the Mars Petcare range.

Pet owners have taken to social media to express their concern over not being able to buy their pets' favourite food, with some animals refusing to eat any of the available brands.

A spokesperson for Woolworths confirmed the stock issue, saying it has recently experienced a shortage on a "a few pet food lines".

"We are working with the supplier to improve availability for our customers as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Coles has confirmed the products missing from shelves indeed are made by Mars Petcare, which owns brands such as Pedigree, Whiskas, My Dog, and Advance.

A spokesperson for Coles said the shortage was only short-term and items should start returning to shelves this week.

A Mars Petcare spokesperson said the company was working through supply issues and hoped to have products back on shelves soon.

"We apologise to consumers for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

More Stories

pet food shortage pets supermarket
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Neighbours 'terrified' as East Ballina home burns down

    premium_icon Neighbours 'terrified' as East Ballina home burns down

    News A MOTHER and her three children have been left homeless after their East Ballina house caught on fire in the early hours this morning.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 3:18 PM
    Firearm used in attempted armed robbery at motel

    premium_icon Firearm used in attempted armed robbery at motel

    News The two men allegedly threatened residents with a firearm

    Want to try girls league tag for free?

    premium_icon Want to try girls league tag for free?

    Rugby League Girls invited to love tag league

    Kindness of strangers gives couple light during dark time

    premium_icon Kindness of strangers gives couple light during dark time

    Community Community rallies to raise money for Joel's life-saving operation