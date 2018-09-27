Short stay letting: 'the degradation of Byron community'

RESIDENTS and accommodation business owners in Byron Shire say "it's not a one shoe fits all for everyone in NSW" when it comes to short-term letting laws and are calling for "a very level playing field".

A new report has revealed that more than 17 per cent of all housing in Byron Bay is listed on online rental platforms such as Airbnb.

The University of Sydney study was commissioned by the Australian Coastal Councils Association.

The report comes as a community campaign to "save Byron from over-tourism" held a meeting last night.

The group of concerned residents and approved accommodation operators joined forces to lobby the NSW State Government to grant exemption to Byron Shire Council from the new Short Term Holiday Letting Laws due to take effect in January 2019.

Co-owner of an approved BNB in Byron, Steven Haby said more than 120 people attended a community meeting last night which was held to bring attention to short term holiday letting.

"We are saying there is over-tourism and over-populous of short term holiday lets in Byron which is causing a lot of homelessness and lack of residential stock for people who need to live in a community like ours," Mr Haby said.

"Byron should be able to apply for an exemption from the bill to enable and set their own limits.

"I think somewhere between 60-90 days would be good (from 180) because anyone that's running it any longer than that is clearly running a business and should apply to council for a permit to run that business.

"If they do want a business they can do exactly what the approved operators have to do and that is apply for a permit and comply and then you've got all the safety aspects covered."

Mr Haby said the new laws would greatly affect the hospitality industry, and owners relied on tourists to up-keep their businesses.

"It's affecting the entire accommodation business greatly from caravan parks through to hostels, motels, hotels and bed and breakfasts that have to pay these fees and some of them have spent upwards of $5 million on renovations."

He said during the meeting people reported their "ill-health" and "unsettling" living arrangements when living next to properties being rented out short term.

"Some nights they don't get any sleep at all. Strippers are turning up at parties at three or four in the morning with police turning up.

"One woman said she lives in a block of 24 residents which only had four permanent residents."

"The story is the degradation of Byron community and its residents and their ability to live in a community and neighbourhood where they actually have neighbours.

"It's going to be a flow on effect that can only get worse.

"The cap on the nights needs to be much less than the state government are offering Byron Council."