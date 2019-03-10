Menu
TOURING: Glenn Shorrock will perform in Byron Bay.
Shorrock sings big LRB hits

10th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
WITH a career spanning more than 50 years, Glenn Shorrock is releasing an album where he sings the hits of the Little River Band.

Shorrock is one of the elder statesmen of Australian contemporary show business and has the unusual distinction of having been inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame on two occasions, both as a member of LRB and as a solo artist.

The founding frontman of The Twilights, Axiom and 1970s hit makers Little River Band (later known as LRB), Shorrock carved out astonishing success around the globe, particularly in the USA, where LRB shifted the bulk of its 25 million-plus career album sales.

Moving forward, 2019 sees the release of the living legend's latest and somewhat 'reminiscent' solo album.

Glenn Shorrock Sings Little River Band was produced and recorded live in the studio by producer and artist Steve Balbi, at Rancom St Studio and The Engine Room and mixed by Tony Wall.

Out through indie label Social Family Records, the album is set for release tomorrow.

It features 10 of Shorrock's favourite LRB hits, including first single and instant hit track The Night Owls, penned by long-time friend Graeham Goble.

The outstanding musicians who joined Shorrock to record the album live in studio included Pete Drummond (drums), Jak Housden (guitar 1), James Van Cooper (second guitar), Dario Bortolin (bass), Robbie Woolf (keys), , Mitchell Rogers (lap steel), and Ross Middleton (sax).

