CHAMPIONS: The North Shore team that won the Lismore Workers Under-12 cricket final at Oakes Oval, Lismore, yesterday.
Sport

Shore things win final by 235 runs

Mitchell Craig
by
11th Jan 2019 5:50 PM
FOUR batsmen scored half centuries in a dominant 235-run win for North Shore over Parramatta in the Lismore Workers Club Under-12 cricket final at Oakes Oval, Lismore, today.

Jack Blazey (53), Will Adlam (50), Preston Lee (50) and Alex Lee-Young (51) led North Shore to a massive total of 3-302 in 43 overs.

Zack Winslow was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-10 from his five overs, and Hugo Rimmer and Lee took two wickets each as Parramatta were bowled all out for just 67.

In was one of the most one-sided carnival finals in memory.

In other games, Far North Coast Thunder finished the carnival in fourth place when they lost to Manly by 11 runs at Heaps Oval.

Chasing 148 in the 30-over game, top-order batsman Brayden Kernaghan scored 33 while Oliver Walker (25) and Kai Dalli (23) also contributed with the Thunder finishing on 7-136 after their allotted overs.

It was an impressive showing during the week for the Thunder, which had a narrow loss when Parramatta chased down 244 with just three balls to spare on Thursday.

Dalli performed well in each game and scored 51 not out against Parramatta.

Elsewhere, the Far North Coast Sixers won their last game against the Newcastle President's X1 at Nielson Park, East Lismore.

Captain Mia Viel top-scored with 23 while opening batsman Lachlan Barnes made 15 as the Sixers batted out the innings at 9-107.

Blake Perkins, Riley Weir, Harlan Oliver, Ben George and Barnes all took wickets with Newcastle six runs short in reply at 6-102 after 30 overs.

Lismore Northern Star

