Shops evacuated due to 'burning smell'

Firefighters have been called to a North Coast shopping centre.

Firefighters have been called to a North Coast shopping centre. Trevor Veale

FIRE crews have been called to a North Coast shopping centre.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said two crews from Brunswick Heads were called to the Ocean Village Shopping Centre in Ocean Shores just before 12pm.

He said the initial reports were of a "burning smell in a roof cavity”.

He said it was believed people had been evacuated from a pharmacy at the centre.

"They would have evacuated some of the shops,” he said.

He said police were at the scene and paramedics had also been called to the incident.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three ambulances were originally called to the scene, but two were cancelled en route.

He said one ambulance was at the scene as a precaution.

"We're just on standby,” he said.

"There's no reports of anyone being injured.”

The Rural Fire Service has also attended the scene, on Rajah Rd.