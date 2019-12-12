Shopping trolley used to ram car in Lismore

POLICE suggest if you have an outstanding warrant, it’s a good idea not to draw attention to yourself.

Police will allege that on Monday, a 31-year-old Paynesville man was on Brewster Street Lismore when he rammed a shopping trolley into a stranger’s car for no apparent reason.

Later that day police sighted the man in Lismore Square.

He only supplied a first name and would not supply any ID.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to Lismore Police Station. There police found he has outstanding warrants for three offences in Coffs Harbour from March 2015 and four outstanding warrants in Victoria.

He was charged with destroying property, had the warrants executed and was refused bail.

The man appeared in Lismore Local Court where he was granted conditional bail.

He is due to appear at Lismore Local Court next week.