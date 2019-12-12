Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
shopping trolley in car park
shopping trolley in car park
News

Shopping trolley used to ram car in Lismore

12th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE suggest if you have an outstanding warrant, it’s a good idea not to draw attention to yourself.

Police will allege that on Monday, a 31-year-old Paynesville man was on Brewster Street Lismore when he rammed a shopping trolley into a stranger’s car for no apparent reason.

Later that day police sighted the man in Lismore Square.

He only supplied a first name and would not supply any ID.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to Lismore Police Station. There police found he has outstanding warrants for three offences in Coffs Harbour from March 2015 and four outstanding warrants in Victoria.

He was charged with destroying property, had the warrants executed and was refused bail.

The man appeared in Lismore Local Court where he was granted conditional bail.

He is due to appear at Lismore Local Court next week.

northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        News FAMILY and friends are devastated by the loss of a much-loved 25-year-old man, who was killed in a tragic crash near Lismore.

        IMMEDIATE CHANGE: Level 3 water restrictions for Nimbin

        IMMEDIATE CHANGE: Level 3 water restrictions for Nimbin

        News A number of tough new water-saving measures have been introduced by Lismore City...

        Bulk water deliveries should pass on Council’s fee waiver

        premium_icon Bulk water deliveries should pass on Council’s fee waiver

        News Will other councils follow their lead and save customers $34 on water...

        SMOOTH RIDE: New section of Pacific Highway now open

        premium_icon SMOOTH RIDE: New section of Pacific Highway now open

        News THE 5km section is four lanes of divided road, and will help reduce travel time.