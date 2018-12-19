Australia’s laziest suburbs revealed

We’re leaving it later and later to buy our Christmas presents. Picture: iStock

AUSSIES are leaving their gift buying to the last minute and it's the residents of one of the country's ritziest suburbs who are the most slapdash with present purchasing.

People living in Mosman on Sydney's leafy north shore, where residents earn $1000 more per week than the average Australian, are the slackest when it comes to shopping for the festive period.

An Australia Post analysis on Christmas buying habits has found one-third of us don't have our gifts bought until the very last week before the big day.

Almost 10 per cent of us are still frantically shopping on Christmas Eve, yet 37 per cent of Australians hate leaving their gift buying to the last minute.

AusPost looked at every state to find the suburbs where people are shopping with just hours to spare.

In New South Wales, after Mosman, those living in Sydney's northwest suburb of Baulkham Hills were also panic buyers. In Victoria, Point Cook - the home of a RAAF base near Werribee - followed by Frankston, were the late shoppers.

In Queensland, it was the residents of Buderim on the Sunshine Coast and Forest Lake in Brisbane's southwest who were laziest with gifts.

In Western Australia, the accolade went to the residents of Baldivis near Rockingham; in South Australia the dubious honour went to Golden Grove in Adelaide's northeast, and in Tasmania, it was Blackmans Bay, south of Hobart.

In Canberra, those living in the far southern suburb of Gordon were guilty of gift buying lethargy.

The publicly owned organisation said all the areas were also online shopping hot spots.

Australia Post chief operating officer Bob Black said there was still time to post parcels domestically in time for Christmas, but you'll need to get your skates on.

"Since Black Friday, we have seen a number of online shopping festivals so we can only suspect that shoppers are still hunting for the best deals for those items left on their list.

"Over nine million addresses are covered by Express Post so if you want your gift under the Christmas tree post your parcel by this Friday," Mr Black said.

One in 10 of us will still be buying presents on Christmas Eve. Picture: Sarah Matray

Regular mail will take between two and six business days depending on the location.

Research by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and analysts Roy Morgan has said shoppers are expected to splash out $51 billion this year in the run-up to Christmas.

Of that, $9 billion will be on homewares, $4 billion on clothes, $3 billion in department stores and a whopping $21 billion on food and drink.

"Most retailers would look at banking around 60 per cent of their annual profit in the six weeks before Christmas and three or four weeks after," the ARA's Russell Zimmerman told news.com.au.

"People like to treat themselves at Christmas so there's all that extra splurging going on."

Westfield has confirmed that its centres in Parramatta, Chermside and Marion will open for at least 34 hours straight in the run-up to Christmas as will Melbourne's flagship Chadstone centre.

If you use Express Post by Friday, Australia Post can still get your package to millions of destinations before Christmas Day.

SUBURBS WITH THE MOST LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPERS

(Source: Australia Post)

NSW

• Mosman

• Baulkham Hills

• Goulburn

Queensland

• Buderim

• Forest Lake

• Narangba

South Australia

• Golden Grove

• Aldinga Beach

• Wynn Vale

Tasmania

• Blackmans Bay

• Trevallyn

• South Launceston

Victoria

• Point Cook

• Reservoir

• Frankston

Western Australia

• Baldivis

• Ellenbrook

• Halls Head

ACT

• Gordon

• Wanniassa

• Kaleen