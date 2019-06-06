Shopping centre parking fees change today

THE Northern Rivers' newest shopping centre, Mercato on Byron, has announced changes to its parking fee structure, which come into effect from 7am today.

The new policy removes the free one-hour parking waiver.

The new parking fee structure is:

0-1 hour: $3

1-2 hours: $5

2-3 hours: $10

3 + hours: $15 (max 12 hours)

Lost ticket: $30.

If a vehicle parks longer than the validation period, they pay the full rate. Park for 3.5 hours you'll pay $15.

New signage will be going up this morning.

A spokeswoman from the shopping centre highlighted that parking rates will now be $3 per hour.

"The fee structure listed is cheaper than council, per hour," they said in a statement.

"Council rates are $4 per hour up to $16."

Woolworths customers are able to get one hour of free parking with validation for any purchase (no minimum spend). Woolworths customers are able to get two hours of free parking with validation with a $20 or greater purchase.

To ensure customers get the parking fee waiver, they must keep their Woolworths receipt. Woolworths validation must be done at a pay station, not at the exit gate.

To validate, Woolworths customers must insert their parking ticket into a pay station, and scan their barcode in the receipt when asked for payment to receive the validation.

Customers will them remove their parking ticket from the pay station and then insert it at the exit boom gate.

Palace Cinema customers will receive three hours of free parking. They must present their parking ticket to the box office to be validated. The validation period starts at the time the car enters the car park, not when the ticket is validated.

Parking for longer than the validated period for Woolworths and palace Cinemas customers will result in the full parking fee being payable.

The new fee structure has removed the one hour free parking for all vehicles that existed until today.

The spokeswoman said the initial evaluation for the shopping centre's parking facilities has been positive.

"The car park is being received very well and the public is enjoying having a new undercover car park to use while experiencing a wonderful new centre," she said.

"The use of the car park is consistent across all days of the week with weekends and public holidays drawing some higher numbers. There are new tenants moving into the centre very soon and we will be conscious to make appropriate adjustments to the car park operation as required."

The spokeswoman addressed criticism from the community about the three-hour limit not being enough before charging a full day fee.

"The three-hour free parking with validation is very standard across centres with cinemas and this arrangement is most suited to this type of centre," she said.