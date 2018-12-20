Where shoppers will splash cash on Boxing Day

A group of shoppers at Chadstone shopping centre in Melbourne. Picture: Andrew Tauber

Exclusive: Food, clothing and dining out will be the biggest areas shoppers splash out in the post-Christmas sales which is tipped to have bumper sales.

New figures released by the Australian Retailers Association expects consumers to spend a massive $18.3 billion from December 26 through until January 15.

This is a climb of 3.1 per cent from $17.8 billion in the same period 12 months ago.

A growing population and consumers' likeliness to be more relaxed with opening their wallets over the Christmas and New Year period is expected to help retailers to ring a bolstered amount of sales through their tills.

Food sales are tipped to grow by 3.8 per cent to $7.4 billion, apparel will also by 3.8 per cent to $1.43 billion and hospitality by 3.1 per cent to $2.6 billion.

ARA's executive director Russell Zimmerman said "we tend to relax a bit more at Christmas time" and it would lead to increased spending.

"It's a time you tend to wind back, relax and free up your spending because the sales are on," he said.

"Aussies will be stocking their fridges and purchasing new outfits ahead of the upcoming new year festivities."

Victorian shoppers will lead the charge with spending up and Mr Zimmerman dubbed it the "retail capital of Australia".

The results expect Victorian shoppers to spend $4.8 billion - an increase of 5.5 per cent year-on-year and it's the biggest growth of any state.

While in NSW shoppers are tipped to spend $5.9 billion (up 3.1 per cent), in SA $1.2 billion (up 3.1 per cent) and in Qld $3.6 billion (up 1.9 per cent).

While in Tasmania they will have a bumper increase in spending to $369 million (up 4.4 per cent) but WA will tighten their spending to $1.91 billion (down 0.4 per cent).

But consumers who are spending up online should be vigilant after new results from global cybersecurity company McAfee found 33 per cent of shoppers had no idea whether they banking or credit card details had been comprised after shopping online.

Selma Bahtiyar, Charlotte Coyle and Olinda Tam hit the shops in Melbourne. Picture: Andrew Tauber

McAfee's cyber safety spokeswoman Alex Merton-McCann warned consumers to "watch out for phishing emails disguised as holiday savings or shipping notifications," she said.

"Cybercriminals will use these to lure consumers into clicking links that could lead to a phony website designed to steal personal information."

Mr Zimmerman said shoppers should prepare for a busy final few days because Christmas and "get out as early as you can".

The lines outside Gucci in Melbourne’s Chadstone. Picture Andrew Tauber

Many large shopping centres will have extended shopping hours.

The Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association's national secretary, Gerard Dwyer, urged shoppers to be patient at this time of year and treat retail staff with "respect".

"Remember it's an extraordinarily busy and stressful time for retail and fast food workers too and they are there to help you," he said.

2018 Post-Christmas sales by category

2018 Post-Christmas sales by category. Picture: Australian Retailers Association, Roy Morgan

National 2018 state post-Christmas sales