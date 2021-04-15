Menu
THRILLED: Lismore Rockwear employees Ashleigh Peterson, Olivia Paull, Michelle Finnigan, Georgia Green, Elisha Sanders and Saeran Tanton open up.
Business

Shoppers flock to Northern Rivers’ first athleisure store

Tessa Flemming
15th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Gym goers and shopper fanatics have swarmed the Lismore Square opening of Rockwear in a Northern Rivers first.

Previously, the closest Rockwear stores were located on the Gold Coast or Coffs Harbour, according to Rockwear area manager Saeran Tanton.

“We’ve already exceeded expectations which is great,” she said.

“We’ve had a really good response from the community, everyone’s gotten on-board. They’re really excited to see Rockwear in Lismore.

“We’ve had a few customers shop a lot on the Gold Coast so now that it’s in their backyard it’s really exciting.

“They can shop up a storm.”

First look inside the new Lismore Rockwear.
Ms Tanton said the demand was there with some eager shoppers already waiting outside before the store opened on Thursday.

“We have heard there’s a few local gyms around so I think we’ve got a great price point, the quality of our product is awesome as well so I think we’re going to really thrive here,” she said.

The store boasts five local employees.

Rockwear is an Australian activewear clothing brand, created in 1991 and targeted towards creating “high quality activewear that is functional, technical, fashionable”.

Rockwear is located near Big W.

