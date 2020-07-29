Shopper’s ‘appalling behaviour’ at Lismore supermarket

A woman said she witnessed an “appalling” incident at a Lismore supermarket.

A woman said she witnessed an “appalling” incident at a Lismore supermarket.

A CONCERNED member of the public has expressed her disgust at people abusing staff at a Lismore supermarket.

On social media, Di Lymbury revealed she had witnessed what she called "appalling behavior at a Lismore supermarket.

"I was being served at a checkout at Woolworths Central, Lismore, yesterday when I heard an uproar at a checkout further along," she said.

"Someone was shouting abuse at the Woolworths staff member manning another checkout.

"It was appalling behaviour and so unnecessary."

>>> MORE NEWS: Latest court appearance for Casino childcare operator

Ms Lymbury said according to other staff, abuse from customers was an all too often occurrence.

"The staff member at my checkout said they put up with this all of the time," she said.

"This is so unfair.

"Why should they be the brunt of this abuse?

"They are merely trying to offer a service and have no say in how things are done.

"I always find them most courteous and usually pleasant.

"What a sad, sad world we live in."

According to Bernie Smith, the NSW Secretary of the SDA ‒ which is the union for retail, fast food, warehouse and online retail workers ‒ this poor behaviour from shoppers was nothing new.

"Abuse of retail staff has been a problem in shops and fast food outlets for many years," he said.

"The SDA launched its 'No-one Deserves A Serve' campaign four years ago, designed to heighten awareness among shoppers about this form of anti-social behaviour."

>>> TOP STORIES: See what made this the most expensive home in Kyogle

Mr Smith said a survey commissioned for the campaign found that no less than 85 per cent of retail and fast food workers had experienced abuse over a 12 month period.

"COVID-19 has only made matters worse," he said.

"The health and wellbeing of retail workers and the general community should not be left to chance during this pandemic.

"Late last year, to step up customer awareness, the SDA made badges stating 'I am a mother', 'I am a daughter' etc available to SDA members.

"The badges are designed to remind customers that the person serving them is part of a family or community just like them and that any abuse of staff is completely out of line."

A Woolworths spokesman said: "The safety of our team members is our top priority and we will not accept customer abuse in any circumstances".

"Our team members are doing the very best they can to look after our customers, so please support them, and each other," he said.

"We've found the vast majority of customers have been respectful towards our team members and we thank them for their patience."