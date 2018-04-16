Menu
A North Lismore man has been arrested after he assaulted police.
Shoplifter threatens to 'street fight' police officer

16th Apr 2018

A MAN has been arrested after he assaulted police after an alleged stealing incident in Lismore.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group were called to the Lismore Salvation Army store at 4.30pm on Friday to investigate a stealing offence.

While talking to staff they saw a 37-year-old North Lismore man walking past the store.

Staff pointed him out as the offender and police spoke to him.

"The man was highly aggressive with police, threatening to 'street fight' them," the Richmond Police District wrote on Facebook.

"He then tried to head-butt a Senior Constable. The-37 year-old was taken to the ground and searched.

"During the search police recovered property stolen earlier from the Salvation Army store."

The man was charged with larceny and assaulting police.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in May.

