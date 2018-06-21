Shoplifter busted with stolen goods at police station

A 24-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man have landed in hot water after attending Casino Police Station together.

A CASINO woman has unwittingly handed herself in after attending police station with allegedly stolen goods.

Police allege a 24-year-old Casino woman attended two Casino retail stores yesterday and stole two items. She was detected stealing at the second store but walked away from staff.

The woman then attended Casino Police Station with a 47-year-old Casino man with a man she knew who was reporting on bail.

Police had become aware the woman was a suspect for stealing; she was searched and the stolen property was recovered. She was arrested and charged with two counts of shoplifting. She will appear at Casino Local Court next month.

Checks on the 47-year-old Casino man revealed that he was breaching an AVO by being with the 24-year-old.

Further checks revealed he was wanted on six warrants in Queensland. He was charged with breaching an AVO and was refused bail. Queensland police will be making an application to extradite him back to Queensland today. #CasinoNSWcrime