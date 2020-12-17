Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BIKES OK: Just Ride Cycles owner Jason Sipple said he was relived that no bicycles were damaged when flash flooding made worse by
BIKES OK: Just Ride Cycles owner Jason Sipple said he was relived that no bicycles were damaged when flash flooding made worse by "idiotic people" ignoring road closed signs and driving through floodwater which pushed a surge into his Wyrallah Rd store on Wednesday. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Shopkeeper reflects on another flood cycle

Alison Paterson
17th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CLEANING up after a flash flood, Just Ride Cycles owner Jason Sipple was relieved no stock was damaged.

Looking into his Wyrallah Rd shop, Mr Sipple believes he got off lightly after a flash flood caused havoc across Lismore on Wednesday afternoon.

"We did have some cabinetry damaged in the floodwater caused by people driving through the floodwaters yesterday," he said.

"But all our bicycles are fine."

Mr Sipple said he appreciated the good work Lismore City Council workers did on Wednesday by closing off Wyrallah Rd as water rushed along the street and into shops and businesses in the East Lismore area.

FLASH FLOODING: The rain may have ceased for a few moments but East Lismore is still at risk of flash flooding. Photo: Alison Paterson
FLASH FLOODING: The rain may have ceased for a few moments but East Lismore is still at risk of flash flooding. Photo: Alison Paterson

Meanwhile, despite some blue sky and sunshine, the SES have reminded everyone to take extra care on the roads and to not drive, walk, ride or play in floodwater.

Meanwhile, The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a renewed Severe Thunderstorm Warning encompassing parts of the Northern Rivers.

>>>SEE MORE: Fresh storm warning issued for Northern Rivers

There had been some concern the warnings had been cancelled but BoM are continuing with severe weather warning for people on the Northern Rivers.

A number of flood warnings remain in place for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast where further river rises are possible.

east lismore flash flood lismore city council weather wyrallah road
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lismore suffers $20m worth of damage in flash flood

        Premium Content Lismore suffers $20m worth of damage in flash flood

        News The Prime Minister has announced the Northern Rivers will receive emergency relief funding.

        FIXED: Nimbin’s main water supply working again

        Premium Content FIXED: Nimbin’s main water supply working again

        News Residents urged to only use water for essential purposes as crews work to repair...

        ‘Prepare to evacuate’: SES issues warning for Tweed River

        ‘Prepare to evacuate’: SES issues warning for Tweed River

        News Tumbulgum, Condong and surrounding areas may be affected

        • 17th Dec 2020 2:34 PM
        ‘30 years of hard work’: Pacific Highway upgrade is complete

        Premium Content ‘30 years of hard work’: Pacific Highway upgrade is complete

        News The Prime Minister visited New Italy to officially open the upgraded highway.