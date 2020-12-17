Shopkeeper reflects on another flood cycle

BIKES OK: Just Ride Cycles owner Jason Sipple said he was relived that no bicycles were damaged when flash flooding made worse by "idiotic people" ignoring road closed signs and driving through floodwater which pushed a surge into his Wyrallah Rd store on Wednesday. Photo: Alison Paterson

CLEANING up after a flash flood, Just Ride Cycles owner Jason Sipple was relieved no stock was damaged.

Looking into his Wyrallah Rd shop, Mr Sipple believes he got off lightly after a flash flood caused havoc across Lismore on Wednesday afternoon.

"We did have some cabinetry damaged in the floodwater caused by people driving through the floodwaters yesterday," he said.

"But all our bicycles are fine."

Mr Sipple said he appreciated the good work Lismore City Council workers did on Wednesday by closing off Wyrallah Rd as water rushed along the street and into shops and businesses in the East Lismore area.

Meanwhile, despite some blue sky and sunshine, the SES have reminded everyone to take extra care on the roads and to not drive, walk, ride or play in floodwater.

Meanwhile, The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a renewed Severe Thunderstorm Warning encompassing parts of the Northern Rivers.

There had been some concern the warnings had been cancelled but BoM are continuing with severe weather warning for people on the Northern Rivers.

A number of flood warnings remain in place for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast where further river rises are possible.