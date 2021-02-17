Shop top housing slated for central Byron CBD site

A mixed use commercial and residential development is being approved for 90-96 Jonson St in Byron Bay.

A mixed use commercial and residential development is being approved for 90-96 Jonson St in Byron Bay.

A new commercial and residential development is set to be proposed for a central Byron Bay property.

Planning firm Planners North has revealed details about the slated development on its website.

A development application is yet to be lodged with Byron Shire Council.

The site at 90-96 Jonson St, now known as Byron Bay Plaza, is home to the Woody’s Surf Shack bar and a range of stores.

According to RP Data, the property, adjacent the old Woolworths site, was purchased by Beachbreak Developments Pty Ltd for $5.75 million in 2001.

Planners North, in their information about the proposal, said Multiplicity Byron Bay Pty Ltd would soon submit a development application, seeking consent for a mixed use development.

According to Planners North, a pre-lodgement community consultation process began on February 10 and is ongoing until Monday, February 22.

The DA will propose ground floor retail spaces, an open landscaped piazza, a series of eateries, basement carparking for about 173 vehicles and, on two upper levels, about 54 residential apartments, with a mix of one, two and three bedroom units.

“Currently referred to as the Byron Bay Plaza, the 5390 sqm property neighbours the old Woolworths building in Byron Bay and is currently dominated by an 84-space car park,” the planning firm said on its website.

“The site currently comprises an ageing retail precinct housing 16 tenants surrounding the central car park.”

The firm said the proposed ground floor commercial area “invites an interactive street front” while the residential portion of the development would contribute to “the vitality of the town centre”.

Multiplicity is a “joint venture” between property developer Dr Stanley Quek and Adam Garrisson, the firm said.

The potential traffic impacts of the proposed development will be reviewed by traffic consultants, they said.