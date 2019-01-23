SHOOTING MYSTERY: 'We don't want him on the streets'

Police are searching for a masked gunman who shot a man at Brunswick Heads Nature Reserve last week.

POLICE have released further details after a man was shot in the face on the Far North Coast.

Tweed Byron Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said the victim, a 36-year-old man, was believed to have just returned to the area from time away before the incident at Brunswick Heads early last Friday morning.

Det Insp Cullen said the man, who was sleeping in his car until accommodation became available, woke to someone tapping on the vehicle about 5.50am

An altercation unfolded and the man was shot in the forehead, miraculously escaping serious injuries.

"The victim was very fortunate that the injuries were not more severe," Det Insp Cullen said.

"He's now recovering from those injuries.

"We're looking for a male which we believe to be aged between 30 and 40 years of age, about 6 foot tall, skinny build with an Australian accent.

"We have not a lot more than that to go on other than that he was seen to leave the area in a motor vehicle."

He said this vehicle was believed to be a silver or grey-coloured 2000-model sedan or hatchback.

He urged anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, have seen the vehicle described or have dashcam footage to contact police.

Det Insp Cullen said police were considering any possible motive and whether the men were known to each other.

He said the victim was not known to police prior to the incident.

"We are open to what the motive is in this matter," he said.

"We are not 100 per cent sure what caused the person to act in this way and we are seeking assistance from the public to help us in this.

"There was some conversation between the victim and the offender, but details of those, I'm not able to disclose at this time."

He said the man's injuries were not life-threatening and he had since been released from hospital but police remained alarmed by the incident.

"It's very concerning there's someone in the community that has a firearm and is using a firearm," he said.

"We are really keen to find the offender."

Det Insp Cullen said the exact type of firearm used was unclear, but police believed it was a handgun.

"The exact type is unknown but we believe it's a handgun," he said.

"Suffice to say it was powerful enough to penetrate the person and cause injury.

"That's a firearm we do not want on the streets and that's a person prepared to use it we don't want on the streets."