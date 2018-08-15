Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Walmart store at the centre of an active shooter report.
The Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Walmart store at the centre of an active shooter report.
Breaking

‘Active shooter’ in US Walmart

by Jamie Seidel
15th Aug 2018 9:06 AM

A GUNMAN has opened fire in a Walmart store in the Pennsylvania township of Cheltenham. Police special weapons and tactical response (SWAT) units have converged on the scene.

According to unconfirmed reports based on police radio scanner intercepts, emergency callers reported one 'shooter' and 'multiple victims' shortly after 6pm local time (8am AEST) .

Helicopters and emergency services have converged on Cedarbrook Plaza at 1000 Easton Road scene, and the shopping centre and nearby roads sealed off.

Local media is reporting a suspect has been detained after at least two people had been shot at. His vehicle had rammed a police car while apparently attempting a getaway attempt, reports state.

MORE TO COME

breaking police shooter walmart

Top Stories

    15,000 books to be given away as schools go digital

    premium_icon 15,000 books to be given away as schools go digital

    Books IT'S the sort of thing that will delight or devastate book-lovers: 15,000 books need a new home as they won't fit into the new school's modernised library.

    Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    premium_icon Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    News Make sure you get your Aldi fix before next week

    $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    premium_icon $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    Council News The development has 25 lots and will house 61 people

    How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    premium_icon How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    News Local farmers, business owners join forces to help those in need

    Local Partners