'SHOOT ME': Knife-wielding man threatens cops

A MAN who threatened to kill people while armed with a knife will appear in court today.

Police will allege that at 4pm yesterday, a 38-year old-Coraki man went to the front yard of a person known to him armed with a samurai sword.

The 38-year-old rushed at a victim, who had to push him back in order to stop being injured.

Just three hours later, police were called to this Coraki address, where the 38-year-old was allegedly armed with a knife and threatening to kill people.

"When police arrived, the 38-year-old approached them. The 38-year-old said to police, 'C'mon shoot me c****, c'mon'," the Richmond Police District wrote on their Facebook page.

The man then armed himself with a metal bar and a second man armed himself with wooden stake, and both threatened to kill each other.

Police tried to intervene but were surrounded by onlookers.

Eventually the 38-year-old dropped his weapon and walked off. He was arrested a short time later and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with using violence causing fear for personal safety, possessing a prohibited weapon and intimidation.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing into the involvement of other participants of this incident.

