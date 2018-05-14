'SHOOT ME': Knife-wielding man threatens cops
A MAN who threatened to kill people while armed with a knife will appear in court today.
Police will allege that at 4pm yesterday, a 38-year old-Coraki man went to the front yard of a person known to him armed with a samurai sword.
The 38-year-old rushed at a victim, who had to push him back in order to stop being injured.
Just three hours later, police were called to this Coraki address, where the 38-year-old was allegedly armed with a knife and threatening to kill people.
"When police arrived, the 38-year-old approached them. The 38-year-old said to police, 'C'mon shoot me c****, c'mon'," the Richmond Police District wrote on their Facebook page.
The man then armed himself with a metal bar and a second man armed himself with wooden stake, and both threatened to kill each other.
Police tried to intervene but were surrounded by onlookers.
Eventually the 38-year-old dropped his weapon and walked off. He was arrested a short time later and taken to Lismore Police Station.
He was charged with using violence causing fear for personal safety, possessing a prohibited weapon and intimidation.
He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.
Inquiries are continuing into the involvement of other participants of this incident.