Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One owner has had three pairs of shoes stolen in a week.
One owner has had three pairs of shoes stolen in a week.
Crime

Shoe thief strikes, stealing three pairs of shoes in a week

11th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

POLICE believe someone in Wollongbar either has a foot fetish or really likes jogging.

Richmond Police District said there have been a few reports made about shoe thefts in the Wollongbar area.

Two pair (Nike and Adidas) were stolen from a Simpson Avenue address on Friday. The victim brought a new pair (Nike), and they were stolen a few days later. Police are aware there have been other unreported shoe thefts in the Alstonville and Wollongbar area.

Alstonville police are running an investigation. If you can help please call Senior Constable Ross at Alstonville on 6628 0244.

Police said: "You can help yourself by not leaving shoes at the front door until the heel who has been stealing them trips up". #AlstonvilleCrime

adidas nike northern rivers crime richmond police district show thief wollongbar
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    URGENT: Desperate search for missing girl

    URGENT: Desperate search for missing girl

    Critical Alert HER dad said his 16-year-old daughter "got off the bus and disappeared".

    Kendrick Lamar, Lorde headline Splendour in the Grass

    Kendrick Lamar, Lorde headline Splendour in the Grass

    News HUGE line-up announced for 2018 music festival.

    • 11th Apr 2018 8:20 AM
    Should council increase rates to fix Lismore's roads?

    Should council increase rates to fix Lismore's roads?

    News "We need to find $3 million...it's going to be a tough conversation"

    • 11th Apr 2018 7:54 AM
    First look inside new Mexican restaurant

    First look inside new Mexican restaurant

    Business Zambrero's is open today from 10am to 10pm.

    Local Partners