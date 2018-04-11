Shoe thief strikes, stealing three pairs of shoes in a week

One owner has had three pairs of shoes stolen in a week.

POLICE believe someone in Wollongbar either has a foot fetish or really likes jogging.

Richmond Police District said there have been a few reports made about shoe thefts in the Wollongbar area.

Two pair (Nike and Adidas) were stolen from a Simpson Avenue address on Friday. The victim brought a new pair (Nike), and they were stolen a few days later. Police are aware there have been other unreported shoe thefts in the Alstonville and Wollongbar area.

Alstonville police are running an investigation. If you can help please call Senior Constable Ross at Alstonville on 6628 0244.

Police said: "You can help yourself by not leaving shoes at the front door until the heel who has been stealing them trips up". #AlstonvilleCrime