Shocking photos of bashed-up NRL star after arrest

A bashed-up Canberra hooker Tom Starling will claim that he never threw a punch and was not acting aggressively. He was charged with assaulting police during a Saturday night brawl on the Central Coast.

Starling was out with family and friends at an Avoca Beach restaurant to celebrate the 21st birthday of the brother of Newcastle Knight Connor Watson with a group that also included Kalyn Ponga among other NRL identities.

Starling's brother has claimed that he overheard a derogatory comment he believed was made towards his mother who was said to be on her way to the bathroom and an altercation followed.

It's claimed Starling was then told by other guests about the incident involving his brother and he jumped a railing to the downstairs section of the establishment to try and help his brother.

Starling will claim that he did not throw a punch and was not intentionally trying to cause any trouble when he was set upon.

Starling, 22, spent the night in the lock up before being released and seeking medical treatment at Gosford Hospital.

The Starlings and Watsons have been family friends for years after growing up nearby on the Central Coast.

Starling was due to return for pre-season training in Canberra on Monday.

It is understood Starling has spoken at length with club officials on Sunday to give his version of what occurred on the night.

Starling is one of four men charged over the incident which is believed to have happened shortly after 10:45pm AEDT.

A media release from NSW Police claims officers responded to requests "by security for a patron that was failing to leave the venue."

A NSW Police statement said: "The 19-year-old man was arrested and while he was being escorted from the venue, police will allege three other men - aged 20, 22 and 24 - became aggressive and assaulted police numerous times in an attempt to intervene.

"With assistance from the Public Order and Riot Squad, all four men were arrested and taken to Gosford Police Station."

The club released a statement on the matter, which said: "The Canberra Raiders have been made aware of an incident involving Tom Starling overnight.

"The club has informed the NRL integrity unit. The club will not be making further comment."

An NRL spokesman said: "The Canberra Raiders have reported an alleged incident involving Tom Starlingto the Integrity Unit. The Integrity Unit is liaising with both NSW Police and the club."

Starling, 22, made his rugby league debut with the Knights in round 25 of the 2018 season before parting ways with the club to join the Raiders.

He spent much of 2019 playing in the Canterbury Cup before enjoying a breakout 2020 which was rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

Tom Starling after an incident with police. Picture supplied