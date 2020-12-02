Shocking news as data reveals region’s heart attack numbers

HEART ATTACKS: Residents in the Richmond Tweed region are in the danger zone when it comes to heart attacks and coronary disease according to new data revealed on December 1, 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

SHOCKINGLY high rates of obesity, a lack of physical activity for good health, smoking and high blood pressure are all factors in the high rate of hearts attacks and coronary diseases across the region.

According to the Heart Foundation's Australian Heart Maps online tool that allows users to look at data for heart disease deaths, hospitalisations and risk factors at a national, state, regional and LGA level, the Richmond Tweed region is above average - and not in a good way.

The data shows that heart attacks and coronary disease make up a significant amount of hospital admission and death in the Richmond-Tweed region.

Not only does the Richmond-Tweed region rank fourth out of 28 NSW regions for heart attack hospital admissions, our region's rate of heart attack hospital admissions is 18.2 out of every 10,000 people.

This is about 26 per cent above the NSW state average.

The Richmond-Tweed region also has the state's eighth highest rate of death from coronary heart disease, with hospitalisation rates at a rate of 51.8 out of every 10,000 people, the seventh highest rate of hospitalisations in thee state which is about 14 per cent above the state average.

The death rate in this region is 71.6 out of every 100,000 people, which is 11 per cent above the state average.

In terms of heart disease risk factors, around 33 per cent of adults living in the Richmond-Tweed region are obese; about 16 per cent smoke; around 61 per cent are not physically active enough for good health; and just over 23 per cent have high blood pressure.

Heart Foundation's NSW/ACT Heart Health Manager, Anna Flynn said the figures reveal an alarming inequality between the NSW residents who are most and least at risk of heart disease.

HEALTHY LIFE: Fitness Room proprietor Sheay Wheeler guides client Emma Barnes through an individual training session. He said making a small change to your lifestyle habits can have a massive health benefit.

Lismore Function Room owner Sheay Wheeler said making tiny changes can bring huge health benefits.

The personal trainer said people should look at making improvements in small measures which can lead to a healthier and happier lifestyle.

"Keeping active is all part and parcel stay healthy, fit and strong," he said.

"Even a small step, a small change can make a huge improvement can combat lifestyle issues such as obesity.

"You don't have to be an elite athlete, simply by doing regular moderate exercise can change your life for the better."