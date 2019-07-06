Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The car on its roof after landing in the car park of the Ashmore City shopping centre. Picture: Dean Shelton.
The car on its roof after landing in the car park of the Ashmore City shopping centre. Picture: Dean Shelton.
News

Shocking moment vehicle lands upside down in car park

6th Jul 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital following a dramatic accident which saw her car land on its roof in a shopping centre car park.

The street sign struck by the car before it flipped. Picture: Dean Shelton.
The street sign struck by the car before it flipped. Picture: Dean Shelton.


The woman lost control of the car on the Southport Nerang Road at 8.20am before it collided with a pole and flipped, landing in the car park in front of startled shoppers.

Police and fire officers at the scene after the car was righted. Picture: Dean Shelton.
Police and fire officers at the scene after the car was righted. Picture: Dean Shelton.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene, later transporting the woman to hospital in a stable condition.

Nobody else was injured in the accident.

More Stories

crash motoring police

Top Stories

    Tears and laughter as beloved 'larrikin' is farewelled

    Tears and laughter as beloved 'larrikin' is farewelled

    Breaking HUNDREDS of people have turned up for a memorial service for Tim Watkins, 22, who was killed in a hit-and-run last month.

    Young Australians open up about mental health

    premium_icon Young Australians open up about mental health

    Whats On Stories with a common thread in new documentary

    • 6th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
    Local families to benefit from immediate tax relief

    premium_icon Local families to benefit from immediate tax relief

    Politics Kevin Hogan says tax relief will help many people

    After making 15000 cakes, Greg Smith hangs up his apron

    premium_icon After making 15000 cakes, Greg Smith hangs up his apron

    Business The self confessed cake king shares his secrets