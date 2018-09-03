Shocking footage shows driver narrowly avoid head-on crash

CLOSE CALL: Jacob Bowden's dash cam captures the moment a driver illegally pulled out in front of him

AFTER a day of golfing and enjoying your weekend the last thing you are expecting is a close call with death.

That is exactly what Jacob Bowden faced on Saturday after leaving the Nanango Golf Club and heading back to his Kingaroy home.

Mr Bowden was travelling on the D'Aguilar Hwy headed for Kingaroy at about 1.15pm Saturday afternoon.

As he veered right around a corner, another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction veered into Mr Bowden's lane.

It was only thanks to Mr Bowden's quick reflexes that he was able to steer his vehicle out of danger.

"In the video you can see him start to pull out, but in the moment I didn't see him till he was right in front of me," he said.

"My first instinct was to hit the brakes and swerve off the road."

Mr Bowden caught the whole incident on his much loved dash cam.

"I got the dash cam for Christmas, it's always recording," he said.

But the brave driver said this wasn't the first incident he had caught on camera.

"I see roos and rabbits run out in front of me all the time," Mr Bowden said.

"I once saw a guy on a bike nearly get cleaned up."

The dash cam audio captures Mr Bowden having some choice words for the other driver.

"Yeah, I got a bit worked up," he said.

"You'd think he would've waited for the straight before he tried to overtake."

After the near fatal accident, Mr Bowden said it took him a little while to compose himself.

"I was shaking like a leaf and I rang my girlfriend straight away," he said.

But this incident wouldn't affect him too much and Mr Bowden said he would be straight back in his vehicle tomorrow.

"I don't think about stuff like that too much, you've just got to get on with it," he said.

In line with Queensland road safety week, Mr Bowden offered some advice to all our drivers.

"Be extra careful on the roads, especially the younger drivers," he said.

"Some of them think they are V8 super car drivers."