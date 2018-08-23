Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teenagers’ disgusting bus stop attack

23rd Aug 2018 8:45 AM

 

SICKENING footage has emerged showing a group of teenagers beating an old man at a Sydney bus stop.

In the video, which was posted to Instagram and is being shared among concerned Sydney teens, a young male in a grey hoodie can be seen getting into an argument with the elderly man at a bus stop in Castle Hill, in Sydney's northwest.

The teenager got into an argument with an old man at a bus stop in Sydney's northwest.
The teenager got into an argument with an old man at a bus stop in Sydney's northwest.

The teen stumbles backwards, and another teenage male in a red beanie then runs up and pushes the man to the ground.

The two young men proceed to kick the old man while he's on the ground, while a female onlooker screams "No!"

The shocking footage shows two young teenagers beating up an old man at a bus stop in Sydney's northwest.
The shocking footage shows two young teenagers beating up an old man at a bus stop in Sydney's northwest.

NSW Police said the incident took place on 18 August about 8.50pm.

"A 70-year-old Cherrybrook man became involved in an argument with young people at a bus shelter on Old Castle Hill Road," a police spokesman said.

"The argument turned physical, the older man fell to the ground.

"Two 16-year-old males allegedly kicked the older man in the stomach.

"Female members of the group went to the assistance of the older man, but he declined medical treatment."

A 16-year-old male was arrested at the scene, and police identified a second young person involved.

Inquiries are continuing.

attack editors picks elderly police teens

Top Stories

    'I cannot condone constant rotation of PMs': Kevin Hogan

    'I cannot condone constant rotation of PMs': Kevin Hogan

    News "IF THERE is another leadership spill... I will remove myself from the government benches and sit on the cross benches."

    Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

    premium_icon Ballsy move by Kevin Hogan to save his seat

    Opinion "Kevin wisely knows that Peter Dutton's brand is potentially toxic"

    • 23rd Aug 2018 9:15 AM
    Man allegedly had sex with dogs 19 times

    premium_icon Man allegedly had sex with dogs 19 times

    Crime He also stole 300+ pairs of panties and secretly filmed girls

    TANK TRAGEDY: Plea for caution after death on property

    TANK TRAGEDY: Plea for caution after death on property

    News Police have urged those working in confined spaces to take care

    Local Partners