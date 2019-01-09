Menu
GRAFFITI: Vandals have painted explicit slogans on the side of the St John's Lutheran Church and surrounding buildings.
Shocking: Disgraceful words plastered on Bundy church

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
9th Jan 2019 9:49 AM
Warning: Offensive language in this story

BUNDABERG residents have woken up to a heartbreaking sight this morning after vandals wrote offensive and concerning slogans on the side of a local church.

"F--k God" and "suck my d--k" are just some of the statements painted on the side of the St John's Lutheran Church and neighbouring buildings on George St.

 

EXPLICIT: Disgraceful words have been painted on the side of the church.
Other statements read "Life is a prison" and "Life sucks".

A Queensland Police spokesman said there had been no reports made on the incident at 8.30am.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call local police or Policelink on 131 444.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
