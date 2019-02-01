Shocking cracks appearing across paddock

RAIN IS NEEDED: Robert Mustow's property west of Casino has suffered severe cracking in the prolonged dry weather. The pug soil cracks are the widest Mr Mustow has ever seen.

WHILE most people are aware of the environmental impact the prolonged dry weather has had, images such as the ones Robert Mustow have captured are still shocking.

A lack of rain, paired with recent extreme heat, has caused the black pug soil to dry and crack across Mr Mustow's property at The Bend, west of Casino.

Mr Mustow shared the photographs on his Facebook page earlier this week, and said he was shocked by the width of some of the cracks.

The farmerruns a herd of 10 cattle and six horses and said he was worried his livestock could hurt themselves in the fissures, which he said are "some of the widest cracks I've ever seen".

Mr Mustow, who purchased the property in 1976, said he has never seen it this dry in January.

"I have seen it dry coming out of winter, but it's never been this dry in January," he said.

"We usually always get some rain or some storms throughout the start of the year to keep it green, but this year there has been nothing."

Mr Mustow said he is hoping to get some rain next month, and wouldn't mind a small flood to help 'freshen up' the rivers.

"We don't want a devastating flood, of course, but we need some good soaking rain and a bit of run off to help give the river a bit of a clean out," he said.

Mr Mustow said his property adjoins the Richmond River, so while his paddocks may be dry, his herd are "okay" for water.

"We're lucky in that respect, because I've heard of other farmers having to buy water, which isn't cheap," he said.

"The lack of feed is the only problem. If it stays this dry without rain, who knows, we may have to decide whether we start to feed the stock, or have to sell them."