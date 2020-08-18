Shocking allegations as woman charged with husband’s murder

The scene of an alleged murder at Jasmine Street, Alexandra Hills.

A woman in her 60s accused of killing her husband in their Brisbane bayside home drugged the man with prescription medication before slitting his wrists, police will allege.

Judith Ann Venn, 66, briefly faced the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with the domestic violence murder of a 64-year-old Lance Hilton Venn at Alexandra Hills last Friday.

Murder charge after bayside death

It is believed the pair were married for more than 45 years and were retired.

The charges came after police attended a Jasmine St home at 10.30am on August 14, to find the man dead.

Police allege she put Mr Venn to sleep with medication before cutting his wrists with a blade.

The Courier-Mail understands the police will allege Venn also took the same medication and had to be resuscitated.

Emergency services were called to the home after another person arrived to find the pair.

Venn could not apply for bail because of the serious nature of the charges.

Defence solicitor Sam Wildermuth adjourned the matter until October 29.

The police investigation is ongoing.