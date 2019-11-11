Shock twist in Bachelorette finale as Osher goes MIA

One major element will be missing from Thursday's hugely anticipated finale of The Bachelorette: King of the Bachie empire and resident love guru, Osher Gunsberg.

The host, who has fronted the program for six years and only ever missed one day of work, was absent from the prerecorded finale as his wife, Audrey Griffen went into labour with his firstborn Wolfgang, aka Wolfie.

While Gunsberg traditionally welcomes the two final suiters before they find out if they are "the one", this week either Ryan Anderson, Timm Hanly or Carlin Sterritt will be flying solo before they learn whether they've been chosen as the winner by Angie Kent.

Bachelorette Angie Kent will choose her man on Thursday night’s finale but host Osher Gunsberg was not present. Picture: Channel 10

"In the last week of filming, Audrey had contractions seven minutes apart, so it was going to happen at any moment," Gunsberg told The Sunday Telegraph.

"I was getting nervous while hanging around the mansion and my executive producer … took one look at me and said, 'Osh, you can't miss this. It will be the best day of your life, don't worry we will make it happen.'

"Everyone banded together and figured out a way to make the show work without me being there for the final moments.

"It was odd not to be there. It is the moment they go off into the wild and I really like to give them a hug and tell them I am happy for them. But I am sure I will catch up with everyone once the outcome is out there."

The 45-year-old TV star said the arrival of his son Wolfie on August 23 has prompted him to raise awareness of the importance of paternity leave.

Osher Gunsberg missed the taping of the Bachelorette finale for his son’s birth. Picture: Instagram

"I am so lucky I have a workplace that was so supportive of me being there," he said.

"I am so grateful I work with people who understand there are other things in life and this was something I could not miss.

"I think paternity leave is really something we should talk about in our country. It is super important not just for the health and wellbeing of your partner, but also the baby and you.

"Work can always get done another day, but being there for your partner on the day they give birth never happens again.

"I am so happy my workplace got behind me and my family and supported us. I hope other companies understand and do the same thing. There are bigger things in life than what we do for money.''

The Bachelorette finale will take place this Thursday night.

OSHER'S MOST MEMORABLE BACHELOR AND BACHELORETTE FINALES

MOST ROMANTIC

Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski

"When he had this extraordinary moment where he beautifully said to her I have realised it was me. I am the reason why I haven't found happiness."

Blake Garvey and Sam Frost.

MOST DANGEROUS

"When Blake was down on one knee proposing to Sam Frost and we almost got eaten by lions."

MOST SHOCKING

"How can you go past being in New Caledonia when Nick Cummins said no to everyone?"