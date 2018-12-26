SHOCK: The horror police are dealing with on our roads

IF YOU think that Saturday's high speed pursuit on the Pacific Highway in Northern NSW was the only piece of horror the police have to deal with on the roads this holiday's, we've got bad news.

As part of Operation Safe Arrival, NSW Police have listed just a selection of some of the incidents they've had to deal with this holiday period.

Stay safe on the roads, and strap in.

Just ten minutes after police launched the operation for the year on Friday police were called to Kirribilli Avenue, Kirribilli, after a car had been stopped by Australian Federal Police.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was arrested and a subsequent breath analysis at Chatswood Police Station returned a reading of 0.159.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance notice for High Range PCA and his licence was suspended.

About 2.30am, it will be alleged the man returned to his car and police from North Shore Police Area Command were contacted. The man was arrested and taken to Chatswood Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.117

He was charged with mid-range PCA and driving whilst suspended.

Also on Friday, about 2pm police attended a crash at the intersection of Hill Street and Margaret Street, Orange. A 56-year-old driver returned a positive breath test and was arrested at the scene before being taken to Orange Police Station. The man was charged with high range PCA, unlicensed never held, and negligent driving.

About 9.20pm police attended a single-vehicle crash on Coolatai Road, about 5km south of the Coolatai township. A 22-year-old man's vehicle has left the road and overturned, before crashing into a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire. He was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

About 6.15am Saturday emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, Galore after reports a vehicle had left the road and overturned. A man and a woman were extricated from the vehicle and taken to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, both in a critical condition. The pair are expected to be flown to Canberra Hospital.

About midnight Saturday police observed a man driving on King Street at Newcastle. The driver was observed to be on his mobile phone and driving with a dog sitting on his lap. He was stopped and issued infringements for use mobile phone and drive with animal on lap.

About 12.20am Sunday police initiated a pursuit with a silver VW Golf when it failed to stop for police for not having any lights illuminated on the M5 Motorway, at Milperra. The vehicle came to a stop of its own accord on the Campbelltown Road exit, and the 34-year-old female driver was arrested after failing to submit a road side breath test. During the arrest a minor struggle ensued, and a male Senior Constable received scratch injuries to his arm. There were no other passengers. The 34-year-old woman was charged with seven offences including mid-range PCA, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive manner dangerous, refuse or fail to submit breath test.

About 4am Sunday police initiated a pursuit with a vehicle after it failed to stop for its manner of driving on Brunker Road, Greenacre. The vehicle struck the median strip, before crashing into the sound barriers on Stacey Street, bringing the vehicle to a stop. Police attempted to arrest the 51-year-old male driver, however he resisted and had to be subdued. The man tested positive to a roadside breath-test, and was taken to Bankstown Station. He was charged with drive whilst disqualified, refused breath analysis, police pursuit Skyes Law.

About 1.45am Sunday police stopped a vehicle for the purpose of a random breath test on Leisure Drive, Tweed Heads. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a number of prohibited items and a substance believed to be cannabis. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with 15 drug and firearm-related offences.

A red Ferrari was detected travelling at 180km/h in an 80km/h zone of Syd Enfield Drive, near Oxford Street, at Bondi Junction around 12.30am Monday. The driver, a 21-year-old Chester Hill man, was charged with exceeding the speed limit by 45km/h and driving at a speed dangerous.

A man will face court next year after a crash occurred at the intersection of Hill and Margaret streets Orange last week (21 December 2018). After a roadside breath test returned a positive reading. The man was arrested and a subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.300. Police have charged a 56-year-old local man with high range PCA, driving while unlicensed (never held) and negligent driving.

About 1.30am Monday, a 34-year-old man was stopped on the Hume Highway, Warwick Farm, for the purposes of a random breath test. He returned a positive result and later returned a breath analysis of 0.161. The man was charged with high-range drink-driving and had his licence suspended.

About 3.10am Monday, a 38-year-old woman was stopped after hitting with a gutter and puncturing her vehicles tyres on Wollombi Road, Cessnock. She returned a positive result and later returned a breath analysis of 0.221. The woman was charged with high-range drink-driving and had her licence suspended.

Just before 8.30pm Monday , a 29-year-old woman was stopped for the purposes of a random breath test on Mate Street, Albury. She returned a positive result and later returned a breath analysis of 0.189. About 9.35pm, a 44-year-old man was stopped on Ben Lomond Road, Minto, after allegedly failing to stop at an intersection and colliding with another vehicle. He returned a positive breath test and later returned a breath analysis of 0.206. The man was charged with high-range drink-driving and had his licence suspended.