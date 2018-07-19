Shock, sadness after passing of popular CBD manager

Jason Mumford, 50, has been remembered as a passionate advocate for the Northern Rivers.

THERE is much sadness across the Northern Rivers this week after the death of Lismore Council's popular city centre manager, Jason Mumford.

The Lennox Head father passed away on Sunday, July 15, aged 50.

Tributes have been flowing on social media.

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry posted: "It is with great sadness we share news of the passing of Lismore Council's City Centre Manager, Jason Mumford.

"Jason was very passionate about our city and the whole Northern Rivers region and our sincere sympathies are extended to his partner, his children, his family, friends and colleagues."

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith wrote on his Facebook page: "It is with great sadness that I learned of his death early Monday morning.

"I will always remember his hard work as our City Centre Manager and the effort he put into so many events like Eat the Street.

"RIP mate. You will be missed."

Lismore MP Thomas George is also mourning Mr Mumford.

"I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Lismore City Council's City Centre Manager, Jason Mumford.

"Jason has done a wonderful job since taking on the position of promoting the CBD, in particular the hugely successful Eat the Street food event.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Georgia, Josh and Ethan at this very sad time."

Tributes to Mr Mumford

Jenny Dowell: "Thinking of his family, friends and colleagues - sad time."

Ellizabeth Smyth: "So very sad, Jason will be truly missed by our community. He was a amazing man who gave so much to Lismore. Really. RIP beautiful man! Dearest condolences to his kids and family."

Sandi Jeffery: "I was so shocked to hear this news. He will be dearly missed."

Neil Marks: "So sad. A great loss to his family and friends and to our community at large."

Kim Bradbury: "Such terribly sad news. Thoughts and prayers with his family."

Elly Bird: "Incredibly sad news, Jason will be sorely missed in our community."

Brett Adlington: "Just so devastating."

Lynne Brown: "Sad to hear of Jason's passing. Deepest sympathy to all of his family."

Tracey Gooley: "Very sad loss and for all his family and friends."

Richard Fleming: "Fighting the fight for the community despite the internal battles he was facing ... a sad loss."

Leanda Headford: "Just goes to show that although people smile, a smile can hide away a lot of pain."