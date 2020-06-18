Shock reveal: Why these celebs are stripping for the cameras

Celebrity grandma Patti Newton is set to strip off for charity.

The 75-year-old wife of Bert Newton is the latest name Confidential has picked from a Channel 7 promotional video ahead of the July broadcast of The All New Monty: Guys and Gals.

"I'm from a showbiz family … I've been in show business for years," a woman says in the video teaser. "Can you believe what I'm about to do?

Patti Newton. Picture: Sarah Matray

Newton is mother to actor Matthew and TV host Lauren and has five grandchildren.

In another clue set to be unveiled tonight, producers have teased a young male actor with a ripped body.

Confidential's pick is former Home And Away actor Orpheus Pledger, who played Mason Morgan on the hit TV drama.

"In Australia's favourite drama I have taken my shirt off quite a few times, now I am going one step further," the clue read.

Orpheus Pledger on set of Home and Away at Palm Beach.

Seven has released a series of promotional videos teasing talent for the show that features Australian celebrities stripping naked in front of an audience to raise awareness for breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men.

Russell Crowe's ex-wife Danielle Spencer is another of the stars suggested in a previous video.

"I'm a singer-songwriter and actress, but this will be my most revealing role yet," the contestant says, not showing her face to keep fans of the format guessing.

Danielle Spencer at the Saturday Night Fever Opening Night held at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in Pyrmont. Picture: Christian Gilles

Another promo last week featured a male Gold Logie winner Confidential believes to be Samual Johnson.

"I have been awarded an Order of Australia medal," he said. "I have won a Gold Logie. Do yourself a favour and watch what I am about to do now."

Seven announced Adam Dovile from Better Homes and Gardens and Home And Away actor Sam Frost at its October programming launch with further names to be teased over the coming weeks.

Samuel Johnson when he appeared on Dancing With The Stars

"I am quite shy so this is a really big deal but I have to think of the big picture," Frost told Confidential at the time. "I am just not that confident showing my body. It is so nerve wracking, I am trying not to think about it."

The TV special will feature the celebrities learning to dance before taking to the stage for the big reveal.

Celebrities to have taken part in the past include Rachael Finch, Casey Donovan, Matthew Johnson, John Wood, Lynne McGranger, Sam Moran, Brendan Fevola and George Burgess.

"For women my age, we think we are invincible and think something like breast cancer won't affect us," Frost said of the challenge. "Hearing stories about women in their 20s getting breast cancer, I can't even get my head around that.

"It is really important to be talking about it and if people see someone the same age as themselves on TV talking about breast cancer and getting checked and the signs, I hope that will resonate. I've never had my breasts checked - it is something you think you do when you are older."

