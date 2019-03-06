Shock return? Boyd touted as Maroons’ saviour

Darius Boyd could help Maroons take Origin shield back, says Queensland great. Picture: Brett Costello

QUEENSLAND great Mal Meninga has urged Darius Boyd to reconsider his representative retirement, saying the veteran fullback still has a lot to offer the Maroons.

Meninga said Boyd could be the spark Queensland need to bounce back from a rare State of Origin series loss as Maroons selectors mull over a new-look backline.

Boyd shocked Queensland when he pulled the pin on representative football after being overlooked for Origin I last year, sparking rumours of a fallout with Kevin Walters.

But the Maroons coach has rubbished the speculation, confirming he has left the door open for the revitalised Brisbane skipper to launch an Origin return in 2019.

While Boyd has been coy on a comeback, Meninga said the veteran of 28 Origin games would be just what Queensland need after Billy Slater's retirement and Valentine Holmes's shock NFL tilt.

"Darius has a lot to offer," Meninga said.

"He is his own man, which I admire, and he made the decision to retire on his terms.

"I guess Darius will have to make that decision if he's available again but he wouldn't look out of place in an Origin jersey, that's for sure."

Darius Boyd pushes himself at Broncos training. Picture: Peter Wallis

Meninga handed Boyd his Origin debut in 2008 during Queensland's dominant run of nine series wins in 10 years from 2006.

Boyd may be considered a fullback but he has played most of his Origin career on the wing, scoring 17 tries - one shy of Greg Inglis's record.

Fullback and a wing spot are available for Queensland this season with Slater and Holmes now departed.

Boyd - 32 in July - has revealed he is "back in love" with the game after a stellar pre-season with new Broncos coach Anthony Seibold.

He was adamant he had overcome the hamstring dramas and self doubt that had plagued his 2018 campaign, prompting his surprise rep retirement.

