Shock over club closure at Ballina

THE news that the Ballina RSL bowls club would close on June 12 came as a shock to the community and a blow to members who responded with a mixture of sadness and anger.

One member said it was a "kick in the guts” and was highly critical of RSL directors for what he said was the announcement of the closure on social media instead of direct contact with members.

"No-one from the RSL in Ballina would talk to us or reply to calls and emails, they were too gutless,” the member is reported as saying.

For Blue McNally, chairman of the Ballina RSL board, the closure decision was not made lightly.

"It is a sad day for our bowling club members,” he said. "With support from the wider RSL club membership we have applied much energy, financial injections and resources over the past 15 years but in the end the bowling club could just not trade profitably.”

This was a club that survived a few years back when it looked as if closure was imminent. It fought back from that and resumed its place as a friendly hub of our game with top-class facilities. The loss of it will be felt by not only club members but by all bowlers who found it a joy to visit and play on its excellent greens.

Lismore Heights rose from the ashes when all seemed lost. Everyone will be hoping Ballina will find some way of doing the same.

Crunching numbers

THE loss of another club is disturbing but Bowls NSW says our state still has 508 bowls clubs and 38,400 bowling members.

Helping them stay afloat are 3200 volunteer workers.

Changing dates

FOLLOWING Bowls Australia's decision to condense its national championships into one region in October 2020, the inter-zone championship will now be played in March.

It will retain its Friday-Saturday-Sunday schedule and will follow the senior inter-zone sides championship that will be run over the previous three days.

After the inter-zone festival, Bowls NSW will name the players to compete in the City-Country event which in 2020 will have the seniors (60 and over) and over-40s join the Open, U25s and U18s for the series.

The NSW sides in senior, over-40s and reserve will play a round-robin at Soldier's Point as a lead-up to the nationals.

Events that were originally scheduled this year for September (inter-zone) and November (City v Country) will not be played. Holding them would make them extraneous as part of the selection pathway, Bowls NSW says.

It was also seen as "the most rational and prudent move” considering the costs to the state and zone associations and to the players in attending the events twice in the same fiscal year.

Global event

A RECORD 2600 bowlers from across Australia and around the world are currently contesting the Australian Open at 13 venues from Coolangatta to Paradise Point.

It is the fifth consecutive year the world's biggest bowls festival has been held on the Gold Coast. Play started on Friday and will run until next Saturday.

The record numbers are attributed to the event now being completely open to enter with no qualifying rounds and a randomised draw with no seedings.

Bowlers have come from England, Scotland, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Philippines and India.

Last year's singles champions Ryan Bester (Canada) and Rebecca van Asch (Australia) are defending their titles.

Smart move

A NEW law book edition launched by Bowls Australia contains a rewrite that simplifies the requirements for substitutes and replacement players.

It allows controlling bodies to approve changes to the players nominated to form teams before the first round has been played.

The national body says the change will reduce the need for teams to forfeit in the first round when players who have nominated are no longer available.

Each state and territory is expected to set a date for introducing the changes before the start of the pennant season.

Lifestyle option

U3A, the University of the Third Age, is a worldwide phenomenon that promotes health, education and engagement among people of retirement age.

Through its efforts in Victoria to encourage a more active lifestyle, many seniors have taken up bowls.

"When faced with retirement some seniors want to learn new things, and the gentle exercise offered by bowls is stimulating and good for their health,” says Rob Coulson.

Coulson, the marketing manager at Hampton club, is a bowls coach who attracted the interest of U3A.

In 2014 he started an introductory course aimed at getting people on the green who had never bowled before.

A typical U3A two-hour session at Hampton includes a chat on topical bowls issues, running drills suited to abilities, playing a game of pairs, triples or fours, discussion on bowls rules and etiquette over a cup of coffee.

Junior focus

THE NSW junior side selected to play at Cabramatta on July 7-9 is Bailey Meti (Ettalong), Connor Freeman (Raymond Terrace), Jordan Thompson (Gulgong), Toby Peters (Warilla), Michael Phillips (Merrylands), Erin Swatridge (Cabramatta), Rebekah Lord (St Johns Park), Mia Hotson (Cabramatta), Brittany Camp (Armidale) and Zoe Stewart (West Tamworth).