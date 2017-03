A TRUCK driver was found dead at the Yelgun rest area on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

Tweed-Byron police were called to the area at 12.40pm where they discovered the deceased man, understood to be in his 50s, in a heavy vehicle.

Police suspect the man died of a heart attack.

Detectives were on the scene for a number of hours before concluding their investigations.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.