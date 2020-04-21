Shock discovery after ‘suspicious’ COVID restrictions breach

A 'suspicious' late-night meet-up at a Train Station north of Brisbane proved costly for two young men, with police charging one of the pair with possessing a knife and driving unlicensed, and slapping both men with thousand-dollar fines for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Redcliffe police reportedly found the men sitting in a car at the Kippa-Ring train station at 2am on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Richard Downie said the two men, in their mid-20s, were from Beenleigh.

"They were waiting in the car, they could not have been parked any further away from the train station if they tried," he said.

Two men were fined for breaching COVID-19 non-essential travel restrictions after they were found at the Kippa-Ring train station carpark at 2am on Saturday. Picture: Chris Higgins

"It was a suspicious circumstance."

The duo told police they were waiting for a mate, also from Beenleigh, to arrive.

"The last communication they had, had with the mate was at 7am," Sen Sgt Downie said.

"I like to think we are using common sense policing (the COVID-19 regulations) but they had no reason to be there. On top of that the story they gave was rubbish."

Most people are doing the right thing in Redcliffe, during COVID-19. Picture: Renae Droop

The pair were both issued with $1334 fines for breaching non-essential travel rules.

One of the pair was also charged with possession of a knife and driving unlicensed.

Redcliffe Police have issued only four fines to people for breaching coronavirus restrictions since the laws came into effect.

Sen Sgt Downie said the other two fines came from similar instances where people were breaking the non-essential travel rules.

"Most people are doing the right thing," he said.

