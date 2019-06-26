Menu
The first of 57 girders has been installed on the $48 million Tabulam bridge.
News

Shock decision on future of works at Tabulam bridge

26th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
ROADS and Maritime Services has announced it will take over the work on the new Tabulam Bridge, after reaching an agreement with the current contractor, Delaney Civil.

The RMS' regional maintenance manager, Vicky Sisson, said the $48 million project was about 70 per cent complete.

"Roads and Maritime is working towards completing the project on time and on budget with completion expected in mid-2020, weather permitting,” she said.

"Roads and Maritime is continuing to work with the contractor to ensure all subcontractor obligations are met, and is contacting subcontractors and suppliers about opportunities for work moving forward.”

An artist's impression of the new Tabulam bridge.
The RMS will now start the process of engaging a new contractor to complete the work.

Current subcontractors will continue to work on the project where applicable and appropriate.

Ms Sisson said the RMS will continue working over the coming months to ensure the completion of piling and pier construction ahead of setting up for girder installation followed by deck pours.

"Roads and Maritime will remain proactive in managing major construction work across regional NSW,” she said.

The community and motorists are thanked for their ongoing patience and will be kept informed as work progresses towards completion.

