Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Evans Head hooker Nathan Walmsley shapes to move in NRRRL last season. The Bombers have pulled out of the competition this season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Evans Head hooker Nathan Walmsley shapes to move in NRRRL last season. The Bombers have pulled out of the competition this season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Sport

Shock decision as ‘strong’ team pulls out of NRRRL

Mitchell Craig
18th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLAYER welfare issues and tough coronavirus restrictions has led to Evans Head pulling out of the upcoming Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League season.

Club president Grant McGeary said having no contact at training and stringent rules on game day was going to make it an impossible task for the Bombers.

Clubs are yet to receive the green light from NSW Rugby League to return to full contact at training with the season just four weeks away.

“The biggest thing is player welfare and we didn’t want to see any of these guys getting hurt by going straight back into physical contact in a game,” McGeary said.

“A lot of them are tradies and we don’t want them injured and out of work because they weren’t physically ready to play rugby league.

“There are a number of other issues that wasn’t going to make it viable to play a shortened season.

“It’s gone past being a weekend sport and you to look at it and run it as a business now.

“We need to look after our sponsors and make sure they’re getting the most value for their money.

“For the longevity of the club this was the best option moving forward and we’ll definitely be back next season.

“We also share our facilities with cricket and touch footy and we wanted to do what was best for the whole community.”

There is a chance other clubs will follow the Bombers in the coming weeks with an NRRRL management meeting set for next week.

Evans Head has had some lean years on the field in first grade but were expected to bounce back this season after recruiting well over the break.

“We’ve never been as strong, we’ve got some money in the bank and we recruited well on top of what we already had,” McGeary said.

“We’re definitely not using that as an excuse and we believe we would have had a really good season.

“I’d imagine we won’t be the only club (pull out) and they’ll probab be a few more after the meeting next week.

“We don’t have any problem with the NRRRL moving forward without us and we wish them well in getting the season going.”

NRRRL is expected to run from July 18 to October 18.

evans head bombers northern rivers regional rugby league nsw rugby league
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'It felt top secret': Local UFO sighting could be in movie

        premium_icon 'It felt top secret': Local UFO sighting could be in movie

        News A Nimbin local’s shock UFO encounter is being investigated by Australia’s 'leading ufology body'.

        Handy with tools? Help rebuild fire-affected residents homes

        premium_icon Handy with tools? Help rebuild fire-affected residents homes

        News WITH at least 12 sheds left to build in the Richmond Valley area, Shed of Hope need...

        How to protect you and your horse from Hendra virus

        premium_icon How to protect you and your horse from Hendra virus

        News LOCAL vets are reminding horse owners of an increased risk of Hendra virus this...