Shock death of Gympie cricket stalwart, Mary St businessman

Ron Buchholz was named the Community Official of the Year and Queensland Community Umpire of the Year earlier this year. Rebecca Singh

THE Gympie and Wide Bay cricket fraternity, policing community and Mary Street traders are grieving the sudden death of well known businessman, husband and father Ron Buchholz.

Mr Buchholz, who owned and ran two Mary Street businesses, Gympie Bags and Gifts and Cignall, with his wife Cheryl, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

It was just a few months ago that Mr Buchholz was awarded the National Community Official of the Year and Queensland Community Umpire of the Year award for his dedication to cricket and umpiring.

The former police sergeant and humble, hard working father-of-two worked with Wide Bay Cricket as a senior co-ordinator, Wide Bay selector, umpire co-ordinator and South Queensland Cricket and Country Cricket delegate and player protection officer.

"I like umpiring because it is the best seat in the game," he said upon receiving his awards in June of this year.

Gutted fellow businessman Tony Goodman has worked beside Mr Buchholz for the past five years.

"The community has lost a really good, solid community-minded person," Mr Goodman said. We were good colleagues in the street. I would always be outside having a chat with him. We were always talking about how we could get this street moving."