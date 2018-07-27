Menu
We feel for the 50 workers who have lost their jobs at Kimberley Kampers.
News

Shock business collapse, one amazing photo and weekend fun

27th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
Dear reader,

The demise of Kimberley Kampers was still a shock when it happened this week even though it has been in trouble for some time.

For one of the region's former high flying businesses to go this way should send shock waves throughout the community.

 

Most impacted are the 50 workers, who are now without a job, and the former creditors and suppliers to this camper trailer business.

There are also customers who've perhaps ordered trailers and paid a deposit and may now be out of pocket.

Business is one of The Star's "passion" topics and we know from our analytics it's something our readers enjoy. We will keep on top of this sector of our economy.

 

Spectacular photo

Our photographer Marc Stapelberg works hard at his craft and came up with one of the iconic images which you would put in the "picture tells a thousand words" category.

He was Johnny on the Spot in Byron Bay this morning as Sea Shepherd's ship the Steve Irwin sailed up the coast.

Sea Shepherd's Steve Irwin was welcomed to Byron Bay by a breaching whale.
As if right on cue, a whale jumped clear of the water in the background.

Can anything sum up what Sea Shepherd is all about than this photo?

 

Weekend is here

If you are planning to be out and about in our region this weekend there is a lot on. There's the Aviation Expo in Lismore, food truck festival at the Lismore racecourse and the announcement of the Hurford Harwood Portrait Prize. Also to help plan your week, check our Top 10 guide online. 

A RAAF Hawk 127 will be doing flying demonstrations at the Lismore Aviation Expo.
One more thing to check out this weekend, particularly if you're thinking of studying or pursuing a new career, is Southern Cross University's open day.

It's on at the Lismore campus tomorrow from 10am until 3pm.

And look who popped into Byron Bay this week.

Former Socceroos star Tim Cahill was visiting family in the region when Byron Shire News editor Christian Morrow caught up with him.

He talked about Australia's recent World Cup campaign and his plans for the future.

As always, please feel free to get in touch with feedback on the paper or our website, or with any story ideas.

Regards,

David Kirkpatrick,

Editor, The Northern Star.

Lismore Northern Star

