Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

FELICITY Durham says she was shocked when a "flying cock" struck and damaged her car while driving home.

The Ocean Shores woman took to social media after the "hilarious" encounter of potential littering on Monday afternoon.

"On my way home to Ocean Shores from Brunz yesterday, my car was struck, breaking my headlight cover, by what I thought was a cockatoo," Miss Durham posted on the Byron Bay Community Board Facebook page.

"So naturally, I turned around at the Rajah Rd roundabout to see if it was. But what I found in fact was a "King Cock", not a cockatoo!"

Despite her pun, Miss Durham said she was surprised when what she really thought had been a bird, turned out to be an empty box, with the description of a 7'' Uncut Cock on it.

"I thought it was really weird, so I picked up the box but there was nothing in it," the 33-year-old said.

"It was the most hilarious thing ever.

"I was just a bit shocked by the cock.

"The box has got skin that you can move, with a little hologram picture so when you move the box it shows you how it works, it's hyper-realistic with a lube bottle and cleaner ... it had all the bells and whistles."

She said it was strange that an empty box would damage her headlight cover.

"I think it was maybe just the impact, because they were going so fast in the opposite direction and I was going about 70km/h," she said.

"They must have just must of got it on that sweet spot."

She said cocks had been "popping up everywhere" on or near that same stretch of road.

"It was just after the bridge on the left as you take the Ocean Shores exit, north bound,"she said.

"One of friends has had the same thing happen. They were hit by a flying dildo at the same place.

"Another friend showed me a picture of this little pink dildo that was left on the side of the road in the same place.

"That's three incidents ... it's crazy."

Her Facebook post generated nearly 300 likes, more than 150 comments and some hilarious puns but Ms Durham was happy it also raised some awareness about the serious issue of littering.

"I would ordinarily be fairly more upset, but this was just too funny," she said.

"I'm always going around picking up rubbish - usually you find fast food rubbish - and usually it's the kind of people who eat that kind of stuff that litter..

She had a message to the would be cock thrower.

"Keep it in your pants!"