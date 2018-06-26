Shock and awe: Massive bull shark steals catch

BLOODY thief.

A Ballina fisherman watched in shock as a bull shark ripped a prime jewfish he was about to haul in to pieces, just two metres from his boat.

Kevin Foster has lost plenty of fish to bull sharks in the Richmond River, but never this close and personal.

Mr Foster was fishing with his brother a few nights ago off the Ballina CBD when they hooked a large jewfish.

After several minutes playing the fish back and forth to tire it out, it floated to the surface. Mr Foster said he recalled it glistening silver in the moonlight.

"He was only about six foot from the boat and I was just about to lean over with the net," Mr Foster said.

"The next thing all hell broke loose.

"Spray went everywhere, I jumped back, my brother jumped back. Your first reaction is 'holy hell, what was that'?

"We actually got spray on our face from it. He really chomped at it.

"We realised what had happened, and we pulled in what was left of the fish.

"When we got it in and traced the jaw marks on the fish, we estimated it was about 10 foot.

The Foster brothers managed to haul what was left of the jewfish, which was "still difficult to lift".

"There was still 18 pounds, which is equivalent to about 9kg. I reckon the whole fish would have weighed about 18kg."

BLOODY ROBBERY: Kevin Foster with the remains of the jewfish which a bull shark ripped in half just two metres from their boat.

Mr Foster said there was plenty of bull sharks in the Richmond River and strongly advised people against swimming there.

"They spread right throughout the system," he said.

"It's nothing when the mullet are running or when the river's clearing up after fresh rain to see them around."

"I caught one the night before that was five foot long. That shark would have taken me 15 minutes to get up to the boat.

He also recounted seeing a school of bull sharks cutting up a bait ball at North Wall in murky water.

But a shark ripping his catch away from the surface? Never before.

"We've lost fish on the way back to the boat, but that's the first time it's happen to us on the surface. That's one for the memory.

"What if I had my hands there and was going to lift this fish by hand?

"That could have been a different story."