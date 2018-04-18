Shirts off for gold medal celebration

: Ken Hanson, of Australia, in action during the Gold Medal match for the men's Para Triples B6/B7/B8 during on day eight of the XXI Commonwealth Games.

WHEN 26-year-old Aaron Wilson ripped off his shirt on winning the blue-ribbon bowls singles at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at Broadbeach, it marked a brilliant Australian performance.

The overall team landed five gold medals and two silver from the 10 disciples contested.

Wilson, a Victorian now based at Cabramatta, became only the third Australian bowler to win the Games' prestige singles - Kelvin Kerkow did it in 2006 and pioneered the shirt-off celebration, and Rob Parrella in 1990.

Wilson's performance was classy after a slow start. Down 2-7 after seven ends he didn't hit the front until End 13 and was 11-8 in the 21-up match. From there until the finish Wilson didn't look like being caught.

He drew better than his Canadian opponent Ryan Bester, and even outdrove the man they call the Master Blaster. Supremely confident in his own ability, Wilson drove the bare jack into the ditch with his first bowl on one end when Bester had a near toucher with his first.

The brilliant Bester, who has long called Australia home and the Broadbeach greens his territory, lately has to get used to being the bridesmaid. Runner-up in this, he also filled second place at the Glasgow Games and the last two world bowls championships. And not forgetting our own Aaron Teys, who beat him in the final of the Australian Open singles.

In other men's events, Australia didn't get on the podium in the pairs but won silver in the triples and the fours.

Jo Edwards (New Zealand), who makes a habit of winning the big matches, took gold in the women's singles. In other women's events, Australia won gold in the triples and fours and silver in the pairs.

Golden duo

BOWLER Ken Hanson, 68, became the oldest Australian Commonwealth Games gold medallist in any sport when he skipped his team to a 14-13 win over New Zealand in the category bowlers with a disability.

Earlier, Lynne Seymour, 67, became the second oldest with her gold medal in the vision-impaired pairs.

MY VIEW: ON IDENTIFYING BOWLS

IT'S damn annoying when you're watching an international game and can't tell who owns which bowl. The television coverage of the sport from the Commonwealth Games mostly was adequate but the similarity of the bowls being used spoilt it.

I'll give an instance: Several players in one game used the same colour bowls. The bowls had a distinguishing sticker but these things can't be seen from a distance. It's the colour the viewer goes by. Look away for a moment and you haven't a clue who holds shot. If the bowls were different colours you'd be in no doubt.

Here's a suggestion that won't win much support. The bowls could be provided, ensuring that all of the team use the same colour, a different one from the opposition.

We're not talking about the small club tournament here - the suggestion would be impractical for it. But in an international event as huge as the Commonwealth Games it could easily be adopted. I can see manufacturers fighting to provide the bowls for the advertisement .

I can also hear the complaints from competitors who say they would be using bowls with which they are not familiar. But bowlers of international ability should have no trouble adjusting to a new bowl. It would be a further test of skill.

And isn't that what international competition in our game is all about?

Youth champions

BROADBEACH was the scene for the pre-Games 2018 world youth championships. And the results showed that Aaron Teys is the best in the world in the Under-25s. He won the men's singles and on the same day took out the mixed pairs with Ellen Ryan.

The pair wound up their title win by annihilating a composite Scotland/Norfolk Island team 20-5 in the final. Teys overcame a Welshman in the singles final, winning by a comfortable 21-12.

Great invention

WHEN the late Trevor Henty invented the bowling arm, he couldn't have imagined the way it has caught on with bowlers who would have difficulty playing without it.

Victoria alone says that since it introduced ID cards for arm bowlers, more than 8000 players have sought and received registration. This is just over 16% of the state's registered players.

"The amazing take-up of arm bowling is testament to the love of playing and the ingenuity of the invention,” Bowls Victoria says.

New Sherriff

ARON Sherriff will represent Queensland for the first time in the Australian sides championship in Darwin on May 2 to 5.

He moved north this year to be with the powerful Helensvale club on the Gold Coast. The other two skips for the Bananabenders also are internationals, Nathan Rice and Brett Wilkie.

Sherriff's addition to the state side makes it one of real strength.

Important issue

BRETT Wilkie, now Bowls Queensland's CEO, says in his report in his report in Queensland Bowler official magazine, that he is saddened to hear that some disability bowlers were not being treated fairly across the state.

He doesn't give instances but says: "I encourage all clubs to embrace any players with a disability so they can enjoy the game to the fullest.”

He says that at a recent forum it was highlighted that one in five people in Queensland have a disability.

"We need to encourage these people to stay active and bowls is a great way to do this,” he says

Nominations open

BOWLS NSW is calling for nominations for state selectors. The appointment usually is made at the AGM but it has been brought ahead "to be in place when critical pathway events are held for player selection”.

Applications must reach the state office before May 1.