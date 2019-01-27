Shire's Australia Day honours hit a musical note

THIS year's Ballina Shire Australia Day ceremony had a musical theme, from the Citizen of the Year through to guest speaker, former Wallaby Matthew Burke.

Marie Caldwell, 85, was named the Ballina Shire Citizen of the Year for her musical contribution to the community.

The pianist was "speechless” after being presented with the award.

"It's such an honour, and it's such an honour to live here in Ballina,” she said.

She began playing piano as a young girl in Toowoomba, and has been involved with the Ballina Players theatre group since 1968 as a musical director and also plays at nursing homes.

On top of tinkling the ivories, Marie also has been a volunteer with Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels for 40 years and Quota for 15 years.

Continuing the musical theme, 91-year-old Lloyd Jansson, from the Ballina Shire Concert Band, was named Senior Citizen of the Year and award-winning local singer and actor with Ballina Players, Brian Pamphilon, won the Arts/Cultural Award.

Music isn't the first thing that springs to mind when Australian rugby union great and Network 10 sports presenter Matthew Burke is mentioned.

Burke played 81 Tests for the Wallabies.

He told the full house at the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre that hearing the national anthem before each Test was important as it made him feel like "I'm home”.

But he never sang the final line.

"I would stop and listen to the crowd belt it out or listen to my teammates, if we in enemy territory,” he said.

He said that reminded him who he was playing for.

He spoke about lasting memories created by "moments of time” in sport -- think Cathy Freeman's 400m gold medal at the Sydney Olympics, Australia II winning the America's Cup, Steve Waugh's final-ball Test century at the SCG.

While a video he prepared of some of the "moments” he created in his rugby career - including a dropped ball in his first touch in Test rugby - the Australia Day atmosphere was cranked up a notch with the music of the AC/DC classic, You shook me all night long.

Anyone who has been to an event at the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre knows it can get hot, but Ballina's mayor Cr David Wright assured the sweltering audience the centre will be air-conditioned by Australia Day next year.