Shire wages their own war on waste

BYRON Shire Mayor Simon Richardson applauded series two of the ABC's War on Waste program for bringing the importance of reducing and recycling waste into the mainstream but said more needed to be done at a State and Federal Government level.

"I applaud any effort that brings awareness to the serious issue our society has with wastefulness and I think the War on Waste series has done a great job of getting people to think twice about where their waste actually goes, and whether they needed to create the waste in the first place,” Cr Richardson said. "We could all benefit from a review of our own buying habits. Do you really need to use a straw at the pub? That extra water bottle? Can you change the way you shop so there's no plastic involved?

"The mantra: reduce, reuse and recycle is already deeply embedded into the Byron Shire psyche, and is well supported by many of council's programs and initiatives.

"While the series will look at the impacts of China's policy change for accepting Australia's recyclables, I urge Byron Shire residents to continue their commitment to recycling despite the challenges the industry is facing.

"Councils in the Northern Rivers are not landfilling their recycling.

"We are fortunate here because we send our kerbside recycling to Lismore's regional recycling facility where they have advanced sorting technology and they are still finding local and international markets for our products.

"We urge you not to lose faith recycling and to continue to make sure you put the right things in your yellow bins.

"As a council, we're hopeful China's decision will be the push industry needs to adapt and start supporting more domestic recycling technologies.

"We would like to see both the State and Federal governments investing more in recycling innovation to process our waste and recyclables here in Australia,” Mayor Richardson said.

Byron Shire's war on waste at a glance

They have launched a new single-use plastic reduction program, Make the Switch, in partnership with Plastic Free Byron and Boomerang Alliance. This program is working with businesses, events and markets to reduce their use of the top six single-use plastic items including bags, straws, coffee cups, cutlery and containers.

In 2017/18 more than 5600 tonnes of kerbside recycling was sent to the Lismore Material Recovery Facility where it is recycled locally as follows:

GLASS: Glass is crushed into a sand product and used in road base and pipe bedding.

GENERAL RECYLING: Plastics, aluminium, steel, paper and cardboard are baled up and sold to local and international markets.

GREEN WASTE diverted: Green waste is collected (in the green bins) and turned into compost on site at the Lismore Regional Recycling and Recovery centre, and used by many farmers and gardeners to improve soil quality and grow the food we eat.

The council is closing the loop on garden waste taken to the Byron Resource Recovery Centre with a new compost facility which is expected to divert an additional 3000 tonnes of green waste from landfill a year.

The council has a Waste Wise Schools program which involved working with 12 local primary schools and more than 1000 students to reduce their waste and set up organics recycling.

IN 2017/18 they diverted 36 tonnes of ewaste from landfill and 55 tonnes of problem household waste including paints, oils, batteries, light globes, smoke detectors and gas bottles.

In 2017/18 they recovered 62 tonnes of second hand furniture goods from the landfill pile at the Byron Resource Recovery Centre and sold them at theirSecond Hand Shop.

In 2017/18 the council started upgrades to their Resource Recovery Centre and started recycling polystyrene.

In the Byron Shire, more than 14,000 tonnes of organic waste has been kept out of landfill and turned into compost since green bins were introduced in 2015.

Byron Shire's 2017/18 resource recovery rate was 66 per cent. This means they have recycled or composted 66 per cent of their total kerbside bin contents, instead of sending it to landfill.

To help the region recycle better and more, complete this recycling survey .