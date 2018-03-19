Shiny motorbikes on show at Alstonville

HUNDREDS of people braved the hot weather to head to the fifth annual Motorcycle Show & Shine event at the Alstonville Plaza on Sunday.

The event raises hundreds of dollars every year for cancer research through gold coin donations and a sausage sizzle.

This year, the Northern Rivers Classic Motorcycle Club hoped to raise $1000 to buy new entertainment equipment for those receiving chemotherapy at the North Coast Cancer Institute.

"We hope to raise $1000 but, if we don't, the club will top it up," club president Mary Walker said.

"We go for the cancer unit because everybody's family will have been touched by cancer somewhere along the line."

There were seven different categories on the day that enthusiasts could enter their bikes into - veteran, vintage, post-vintage, '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s.

"Anything from veteran motorcycles which are from 1919 up to modern stuff," Ms Walker said.

This year there were more than 100 bikes entered and on display.

The first prize trophy was in honour of the late Jack Ahearn, who won the 500cc Finnish Grand Prix in 1964.

Mrs Walker said she loved putting on this event every year.

"It's a lot of work but we love it because it gets motorcycling out there, shows we are normal people and not some stereotype and it raises money for good causes," she said.

Mrs Walker thanked this year's sponsors, Alstonville LJ Hooker and Shannons Insurance, for their support.

"Alstonville LJ Hooker gave us the carpark for nothing. Without a carpark we would be stuck so it is fantastic from them."