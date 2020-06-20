’Shining light too good for this world’ taken from family

COAST family members will remember their youngest son as a "shining light" as they grieve his sudden and unexplained death just before he was to turn two.

Liam Alexander Harris died suddenly in his sleep on May 23, two months before his second birthday.

His mother Gemma Skirving said Liam was a "ray of sunshine".

"He was the happiest, most beautiful boy. I know every parent says this, but there was something about Liam," she said.

"He didn't really cry. He always had a smile, he loved his cuddles and his kisses. He loved dancing, he loved singing, he lit up the room and I have a lot of letters from people who would say things like that to me about Liam ¬ he was a shining light.

"He was very independent; he would go to sleep on his own and he loved his siblings (Luca Harris, 4, and Bella Griffiths, 10). He was just an amazing little boy."

Liam Harris, pictured with his brother Luca Harris, 4, and his sister Bella Griffiths, 10. Picture: Contributed.

Leading up to his passing, Liam displayed no worrying symptoms and was "happy and healthy".

"The way it happened was just shocking because of how healthy he was," Ms Skirving said.

"He just fell asleep and just didn't wake up.

"Sometimes I think he might have been too good for this world. He was an angel and maybe he was wanted in heaven, but I take comfort in that he had a happy life. He was very loved. He was always smiling and he didn't die in pain.

"Now he is in heaven and hopefully happy and doing well."

Liam's death, due to unknown causes, was the third loss the family has endured within the past four years.

His father Warrick Harris lost his father to cancer four years ago before Ms Skirving lost her mother after a two-year fight with pancreatic cancer in March last year.

"It has been a horrible four years, but there has been good along the way," Ms Skirving said.

Liam Harris suddenly died just two months before his second birthday. Picture: Contributed

Over $10,000 has been raised for the family members through a GoFundMe page that is aiming to give them a new beginning.

"The community support is amazing. I am so grateful to each and every person that has donated and it is helping our family," Ms Skirving said.

"We are aiming to move out of our home because I cared for my mum here for two years and she lived in this house before she passed and then little Liam. So we are aiming to buy a new place.

"It will give us a fresh start and something nice for my family.

"Not to move on, Liam will always be with us with photos through the home, but it will be a fresh start."

Liam Harris pictured with his mother Gemma Skirving. Picture: Contributed.

GoFundMe fundraiser organiser Rebecca Rhodes said it was "really nice" to be able to help the family members, given the tragedy they had experienced.

"When I found out about Liam, I just wanted to help because I have a daughter of my own who is almost 11 months and my heart just breaks for the family … it's the least I can do," she said.

"What family needs the support more than these guys?"

To donate, click here.