Shining a light on Lismore's talented HSC students

TALENT TIME: Members of the Rivers Indigenous Dance Ensemble gave a stunning performance at the opening of The Rivers Secondary College Rivers MADness 2017 evening of HSC music, art and drama.

TALENT TIME: Members of the Rivers Indigenous Dance Ensemble gave a stunning performance at the opening of The Rivers Secondary College Rivers MADness 2017 evening of HSC music, art and drama. Alison Paterson

A RIVER of talent will flow through Lismore on Wednesday as the fifth annual celebration of music, art, photography, drama and dance explodes into town.

Tomorrow, The Rivers Secondary College presents the free 'Rivers MADDness' at Lismore City Hall with an outstanding display by Year 12 Creative and Performing Arts students, and staff, from across the three high school campuses.

Rivers Secondary College, relieving head teacher of Creative And Performing Arts, Dimity McKinlay said the event is a magnificent effort by the all the students involved, be they performing or efficiently running back of house and catering.

Ms McKinlay said the event is free of charge, including the delicious canapes served during the art show ahead of the live performances.

She said the importance of the Creative and Performing Arts at Rivers MADDness covers music, art, photography, drama and dance with the support of senior entertainment students backstage giving the students the opportunity to present and perform their pieces to their family, friends and the wider school community.

"Every year Rivers MADDness has gotten bigger and better and its a highlight for the students,” she said.

"The public get to see out top-range, exceptional students who have worked solidly in and out of the classroom as well as our great student backstage and catering crews.”

Ms McKinlay said this unique event allows students to showcase their talent in a professional setting that continues to engage the wider community in the appreciation.

Known for the creative talent in the Rainbow Region of Lismore, this event has provided outstanding opportunities for HSC student performances since its beginnings in 2015.

Date - August 28.

Venue - Lismore City Hall, Ballina Rd, Lismore.

Art exhibition - 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Performances - 6:30pm -8:00pm