Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shine your metal boules! Petanque club scores funds

Javier Encalada
28th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POP Denison Park in Ballina is the only place in Northern NSW where people can play petanque, and thanks to a NSW Sports grant, soon there will be two fields for fans of the game.

The French cousin of lawn bowls, petanque is played on a special 16m x 16m court called a piste, using its signature metal boules.

The game's objective is to score points by having boules closer to the target than your opponent after all boules have been thrown, while standing inside a circle with both feet on the ground.

Northern Rivers fans gather to play every Tuesday morning and Sunday afternoons at Pop Denison park.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith confirmed to Ballina Petanque Club Inc's president, Keith Scott, that they received a grant from Sports NSW, the first in the club's history, for a second piste.

The funding, $10,000 in total, will allow the building of a second piste and expand its member base, said Keith Scott.

"Once the piste is completed we will be able to have more members," he said.

"We are looking forward to having a second place to play and share our sport with new people.

"This is the only piste and the only petanque club between the Gold Coast and Lake Maquarie.

"We have members from all over the Northern Rivers who haven't been able to play since mid-March, but now we have great news and soon we will celebrate the club's ninth anniversary with a game and preparation for our second piste," he said.

Ballina Shire Council is the Crown Land Manager for Pop Denison Park, and the development of a second petanque piste is included as an action in the Pop Denison Park Master Plan. "Council looks forward to working with the Ballina Petanque Club to progress their project following receipt of grant funding," a council spokesperson said.

 

MREAD MORE: $205K in sports grants announced across Northern Rivers

ballina ballina petanque club northern rivers community news northern rivers sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex assault accused must not contact bikies, court hears

        premium_icon Sex assault accused must not contact bikies, court hears

        News THE 40-year-old man was arrested after a five-month police investigation.

        The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        premium_icon The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        News Northern Rivers hotel announces mega booze sale ahead of reopening

        Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        premium_icon Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        News He says there have been at least 39 deaths in 80 years

        Good, bad, ugly: What local NRL stars did during lockdown

        premium_icon Good, bad, ugly: What local NRL stars did during lockdown

        Sport WE TAKE a look at the highs and lows from our Northern Rivers products in the NRL...