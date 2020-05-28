Shine your metal boules! Petanque club scores funds

POP Denison Park in Ballina is the only place in Northern NSW where people can play petanque, and thanks to a NSW Sports grant, soon there will be two fields for fans of the game.

The French cousin of lawn bowls, petanque is played on a special 16m x 16m court called a piste, using its signature metal boules.

The game's objective is to score points by having boules closer to the target than your opponent after all boules have been thrown, while standing inside a circle with both feet on the ground.

Northern Rivers fans gather to play every Tuesday morning and Sunday afternoons at Pop Denison park.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith confirmed to Ballina Petanque Club Inc's president, Keith Scott, that they received a grant from Sports NSW, the first in the club's history, for a second piste.

The funding, $10,000 in total, will allow the building of a second piste and expand its member base, said Keith Scott.

"Once the piste is completed we will be able to have more members," he said.

"We are looking forward to having a second place to play and share our sport with new people.

"This is the only piste and the only petanque club between the Gold Coast and Lake Maquarie.

"We have members from all over the Northern Rivers who haven't been able to play since mid-March, but now we have great news and soon we will celebrate the club's ninth anniversary with a game and preparation for our second piste," he said.

Ballina Shire Council is the Crown Land Manager for Pop Denison Park, and the development of a second petanque piste is included as an action in the Pop Denison Park Master Plan. "Council looks forward to working with the Ballina Petanque Club to progress their project following receipt of grant funding," a council spokesperson said.

