Kendall Jenner’s massive salary

Kendall Jenner has been named the world's top-paid supermodel again by Forbes.

Kendall Jenner has topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid models for a second year in a row.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, raked in $US22.5 million ($A31.1 million) in the 12 months to June 2018, according to the business publication.

Forbes credited Jenner's huge payday for her contracts with Estee Lauder, Adidas and Calvin Klein.

She massively out-earned even her closest rival Karlie Kloss, who was No. 2 with $US13.5 million ($A18.6 million).

Social media stars Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whitely tied in third place with a $US11.5 million ($A15.9 million) pay cheque each, Forbes reports.

Teigen is one of the most-followed models on Instagram and hosts TV show, Lip Sync Battle, while Huntington-Whitely's deals include Marks & Spencers and her own beauty site, Rose Inc.

Cara Delevingne and catwalk veteran Gisele Bundchen rounded out the top 5 with $US10 million ($A13.8 million) each.

Gigi Hadid was No. 5 with $US9.5 million ($A13.1 million) and her sister, Bella Hadid, came in at No. 6 with $US8.5 million ($A11.7 million).

Ivan Bart, IMG Models' president, told Forbes that social media played more of a part than ever in the financial success of a model.

"Your social media page is your magazine of your life, so how you represent yourself matters," Bart said.

"If you're going to crossover you have to have a vision for it."

Meantime, Jenner - who has 100 million followers on Instagram - is said to still be dating Australian NBA star Ben Simmons though the pair are "not exclusive", according to Us Weekly.

A source told the magazine that "they'll never be boyfriend and girlfriend, but they're still having fun and hooking up".

"Kendall likes hanging out with Ben - he's funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to."

Jenner, of the famous Kardashian empire, recently appeared on the runway for US lingerie giant Victoria's Secret, which she said was her biggest modelling dream.

"I do one thing so much, which is the high-fashion stuff, and doing Victoria's Secret shows a different side of you that you don't get to show as much in other shows," Jenner told News Corp Australia backstage in New York.

"I think's that cool and fun. "They're all beautiful girls, I think it's fun to see. Very confident women."

Before a Victoria's Secret show, Jenner said she worked out daily with boxing sessions (she favours fast-paced workouts that clear her head) and a low-carb diet, cutting out bread.

"Carbs are my best friend," Jenner said. "And I have had to say goodbye for the last couple of weeks."

HIGHEST-PAID MODELS OF 2018

1. Kendall Jenner: $US22.5 million ($A31.1 million)

2. Karlie Kloss: $US13 million ($A18.6 million)

3. Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whitely (tie): $US11.5 million ($A15.9 million)

4. Gisele Bundchen and Cara Delevingne (tie): $US10 million ($A13.8 million)

5. Gigi Hadid: $US9.5 million ($A13.1 million)

6. Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls (tie): $US8.5 million ($A11.7 million)

7. Doutzen Kroes: $US8 million ($A11 million)

Source: Forbes