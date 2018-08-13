Menu
Belarus' Volha Mazuronak crosses the finish line to win the women's marathon during the European Athletics Championships in Berlin. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
Athletics

‘Utterly bizarre, she’s got to clean that up’

by Joshua Jones
13th Aug 2018 9:11 AM

VOLHA Mazuronak won her first international marathon at the European Championships - despite being covered in blood.

The Belarussian, 29, suffered a nosebleed early in the race but battled on to win in a time of 2hr 26min 22 secs on the streets of Berlin.

Runners had been on the course for around half an hour when graphic images showed Mazuronak covered in blood.

"What has happened there? Look at her face. Is that a nose bleed?" an astonished commentator said. "That is utterly bizarre, she's got to clean that up. She looks like someone's thrown some red paint in her face.

"I've never seen that before, quite such drastic level of bleeding on someone's face in the early stages of a marathon."

We’ve got a bleeder.
Mazuronak was able to wipe herself down but the mishaps didn't stop as she nearly took a wrong turn with less than a mile to go in the race.

"The race was difficult. Suddenly the blood started to flow out of my nose and I thought it was going to stop quickly but it was strong," she said.

"I know it must have looked horrible. Fortunately I managed it and in the end it did not affect me.

"I think it could be because of the change of the weather but it also happened to me during training before. I don't know why."

France's Clemence Calvin took silver while bronze was taken by Eva Vrabcova Nyvltova of the Czech Republic.

Mazuronak had never before won gold at a major international race, finishing second in the 5000m at the European Team Championships and the Military World Games in 2015.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

The close up is just as gross.
